Someone Called My 7-Year-Old a B*tch

My daughter came in from the school bus this week, threw off her mask and shoes, and declared, “Guess what happened today! Jacob* called me and Crystal* the B-word.”

We tried not to over or under react while we asked follow-up questions lest she think she’d done something wrong somehow. What was going on when this happened? Did you tell a teacher? What did she say? One thing we definitely didn’t tell her was that maybe he was picking on her because he likes her. We’re not teaching her that trash.

She knew this kid was trouble the first time she met him. She came home that day and made an “enemies list” which included only him. Her explanation then was just a vague, “He was being mean.” He’s not in her class. She only ever sees him at recess. We advised her then to tell him to stop bothering her, walk away, and tell a teacher if he wouldn’t leave her alone. She did. On several occasions.

. . .

I’d thought about it before, what I would tell her when she inevitably heard this particular slur in person. I thought the most likely scenario was that someone would say it to me or another adult, not her. I thought I would explain to her that it’s what scared men say to strong women.

It’s more complicated when it’s coming from a little boy. He’s clearly heard it at home. It could have been his dad or an uncle or an older brother. It could have been said about anyone: an ex-wife or someone famous like Hillary Clinton or Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Maybe it was someone who cut them off in traffic or that woman in the office who’s a bit too mouthy. Those little ears are listening.

Look, my girl is more familiar than I’d like with language words for a second grader. She’s seen all the Marvel films. Sometimes we listen to Lizzo. We’re not swearword prudes. But it’s not just about the word itself. It’s about how the word is used by men and boys to cut women and girls down in a specific way, to silence them, to get them to conform, be nice, to be pleasant according to someone else’s rules.

. . .

The next day she came home to tell us she got some other kids to stop chasing Jacob in exchange for him promising to leave her and her friend alone. I’m happy she’s capable of handling herself. I’m sad she has to waste so much brain space on managing and appeasing this kid. She’s 7. She shouldn’t have to do favors for this bully just to enjoy her playtime.

I hope him missing the rest of his recess is enough for him to leave her alone, and that she can have a peaceful rest of the year. But even if he does leave her alone, he’ll probably just pick another target, maybe one less likely to tell.

. . .

I know it’s not the last time this is going to happen to my daughter. This is just where it begins. I see the words shrill, bossy, and difficult in her future. There’s no way to prevent it because it’s not about anything that she’s doing. It’s about the person doing the naming.

I’d say there’s a 99% chance that at some point in her life she’ll be told to smile as she’s just going about her business grocery shopping or some mundane thing and then be called a bitch when she doesn’t immediately comply. Not everyone deserves her smiles.

She’ll get it when she attempts to be ambitious or outspoken. If you read any article written online by a woman that has more than a certain number of views, the word bitch will be somewhere in the comments no matter what the original topic was. And that trolling nonsense carries over into real life. They’re just “telling it like it is” and “keeping it real.”

One day she may try to report someone who calls her names or otherwise harasses her. He’ll likely report that she’s crazy. Thinking about it makes me feel crazy.

. . .

While our middle schooler hasn’t had any bullying issues yet, we preemptively gave him the advice that a bigger reaction leads to more teasing, and it’s probably better to ignore bullies. I’m still trying to figure out why that’s not the advice I want to give my daughter.

Of course I don’t want my son to be mistreated, but the idea of my daughter having to tone herself down or make herself smaller in any way makes me angry in a different way. They’re different ages, different genders, and have different personalities. The dynamics are just different.

I want to tell her to scream. If someone calls her a bitch again, I want to teach her to respond, “You’re right. I am. Watch yourself.” The safest response is to ignore it until it isn’t. If anyone ever lays a hand on her, I want her to hit back.

. . .

I’m proud of her for standing up for herself. I’m glad it didn’t even cross her mind that the word had anything to do with her and everything to do with him. She’s so confident right now in her looks, in her abilities, and in her intelligence. She embraces standing out. How long can it last? How can I help her hold onto it? I fear that some small bully is going to one day make her change who she is.

. . .

*not their real names

This post was previously published on A Parent Is Born.

