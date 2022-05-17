Tool Tuesday – Weed Eaters [Video]

By Dad, How Do I?

Hey Kids!

Be very careful around people. A weed eater can throw rocks and debris!

Today, I show you the basics of how to use a weed eater.

How to replace the line in all 3 of my weed eaters.

How to feed the line out of the weed eater.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

hey kids nice to see you again uh

so today it’s tool tuesday

so um i’m gonna show you how to use a

uh you know i um i showed you how to use

a lawnmower recently and a weedeater is

kind of a nice luxury to have

uh so if you’re uh yeah if you’re able

to you want to get the lawn mower first

but then if you can step up and get a

weed eater it’s nice to get around the

fence and around the trees and that sort

of thing

before i walk you through that though i

do have a dad joke for you so

with a lawn mower so anyway

you know there’s all kinds of different

weed eaters you can get a gas powered

one i actually used to have a gas

powered one

and then it uh it would have cost more

to fix it

new one and they’ve gotten so much

better the battery powered ones now

um it you know it was actually wasn’t

that hard to start

over the years it worked pretty well but

i thought i’d just go ahead and get a

battery powered one just because they’re

they’re better now

i’ve also had an electric one too and

that works well but then you’re limited

by the cord

right so um and each manufacturer is a

little bit different

in how you’ve you respool them with the

line

uh so i have i actually have three weed

eaters i have my craftsman

um that i was given at during the lowe’s

giveaway

give where they gifted me a whole bunch

of tools so i have that

and then that battery actually works in

the lawnmower i when i showed you the

lawnmower you can

use the push start um so that works also

in this

than this weed eater and then i have a

ryobi

that i bought before that how do i went

viral and it’s been a good weed eater

and then i got

um heart actually gifted me a weed eater

too and like i mentioned in the

uh video on the lawnmower i just didn’t

have any history with the battery so it

didn’t feel like

right recommending it but it is a great

tool too

just like that lawnmower has been a

great tool so far

um you know so maybe i can endorse that

um in

in a year or two when i feel good about

it so um

so anyway i’m just going to walk you

through all that you’ll get to see in

this video too so i had cnbc come to my

house

uh you know last month and did some

video

recording and we did one where we did do

some footage on a weed eater so you’ll

notice a little

small camera on my weed eater on a

little bit of the footage

because i thought it’d just be fun to

throw that in uh to use that for this

video so

anyway so i’ll just walk you through

each one and show you how it works

i’m just going to show you how to use

the the ryobi

uh weed eater actually in action and

then also the the craftsman because the

ryobi is basically the same as

the heart i i will show you how to

change the

um the here’s my dogs

uh show you how to change the actual

line in both of them just so you can see

them but they’re

very similar they’re practically the

same uh way to do it and but the

craftsman is a little bit different so

i’ll show you that as well

okay let’s get started

okay so one thing you’re going to need

to pay attention to is the thickness of

the line that you’re putting in it the

it says right on the weed eater so you

just might have to look for it on a

small label it’ll tell you the size of

the line and you see this it says 0.065

okay 0.065 so that’s what we’re using

for the craftsman

the um ryobi and the heart use

one that’s a little thicker it’s a point

zero eight zero

okay see that right there and it says it

right on on both of them just gotta look

for it on the label so we’re gonna start

off with

the craftsman and we’re going to use the

.065 i’ll show you how to do that right

now

okay so this is the craftsman and this

is how it works you just have these

buttons on each side see that button

right there and then there’s one on the

other side you just push that

you just push those in like that

okay and then you got a spring here that

seems like it’s attached just be careful

so that doesn’t pop off because you’ll

need that to hold it in

okay and then this just comes out of

here just like this

okay and it actually has an arrow on it

i don’t know if you can see that see

that arrow it’s pointing that way

so basically all you’re going to do is

you’re going to take your line

and you’re going to take it like this

and you’re going to wedge it in here

okay just a little bit and wedge it like

that

okay then all you’re going to do is just

wrap it

and you want to kind of wrap this fairly

loosely because if you don’t

when you when that when it’s feeding

it’ll get stuck

if you’ve wrapped it too tight right you

want to make sure that the line is able

to

come back off of there

once when you need it to feed out okay

so all you’re doing is this

okay and make sure that you don’t get

something tucked down in there

i mean it’s not that big a deal you can

just come back and

pop this off and then pull it out and

fix it but

rather not if you can help it try to

kind of just go back and forth

okay

i get this fairly full just so i don’t

have to do it very often but

and i think you can actually buy these

spools too so that that way if you’re in

the middle of weed eating you can

you can just pop in the new spool

you don’t have to stop and do this

okay so that looks about good i’m just

going to leave it like that and i’m just

going to snip some off

with my side cutters okay

okay and then you have this hole here

see that hole

so you just got to feed that in there

through that hole

like that and then you make sure it’s

not tucked underneath but

okay like that there we go

okay and then you just put this on find

find where your holes are where those

buttons fit into

and you pop it on okay and you’re good

to go and the way these work

every one of them just works by bouncing

it when you’re out there

if this line um you know over time it’s

it gets whittled down here just by

cutting

then you just bounce it against the

ground and it feeds out more for you

and then it uses this little blade over

this little piece of metal it’s not

really that sharp it’s

i’d consider it a blade but you you know

it’s not it’s not super sharp

but when it’s going fast enough it’ll

splice it right off of there so

okay all right so here’s how this one

works you got to make sure these

holes are lined up okay i’m going to

show you another one

my heart eaters very similar to this

uh and actually use the same tool for it

um

so you got to get these lined up okay

and so that the because there’s holes on

each side right

there’s a hole on each side of this and

so

you just make sure those are lined up so

that you can actually see through it

i’m gonna just double check that yep i

can see daylight on the other side

okay and then now i take this pre-cut

one here this is pre-cut ryobi sells

these

uh they’re a little more expensive to do

it this way i think it’s better to just

buy in bulk but i thought i’d just show

you this it’s a pre-cut

16 foot okay so then now we’re just

going to feed this through here

might have to play around with it to get

it to come all the way through

hopefully this doesn’t take me too long

here

okay this just goes to show you that you

have to play with it sometimes there we

go

see now it’s coming through the other

side so now

we just pull these out equidistant

okay doesn’t have to be perfect just so

it’s close and then you just put this

tool on

like this and you just turn it clockwise

okay

gotta play around with it for a little

bit here especially at the beginning

once it gets

starts getting wound up it’s not such a

big deal but

and if you don’t have that tool you know

you can twist this by hand

just the tool just makes it easier

okay

we’re getting close

okay one’s a little bit longer but

that’s okay that’ll just

it’ll just snip off when we when we

turn it on and we bounce it and then

it’ll snip it off here

all right so for the heart it’s very

similar to

the ryobi it uses the same

same string 0.08

right so you want to make sure you put

the right string in um

and so you get those pre-cut strings

right and they’re about 16

feet so if you don’t have the pre-cut

strings it’s usually cheaper just to get

it in a bulk package like this and then

you can just cut

them yourself and so what i’ll do is

i’ll just

take a bunch out and i’m a little over

six feet tall

okay so i’ll take it and i’ll just

i mean you could measure this if you

wanted to but i just kind of get a rough

idea of

what that’s going to look like let’s see

that’s about 14 right there

so i’ll just snip it there that’ll be

14.

and i just use a side cutters this is an

old side cutters that i have

okay this is a great tool to have i’ll

show that in a future video

and side cutters i got several different

kinds of these but i use them for all

kinds of different things so

anyway so we just cut that and now i’ll

show a close-up of

um how to feed this one okay so here’s

how you feed this

you you have to make sure these arrows

are pointing at the holes right you have

the hole on each side you have a hole

here

right and then you have a hole on the

other side okay

and you have to make sure these are

lined up like that if this is if this is

like this it’s not going to work

you got to make sure those are lined up

okay

and then now you can see straight

through there

you can see straight through that hole

if this was off like this you wouldn’t

be able to see through okay because you

got to do that to feed it

okay so now we’re just going to take

this

take one end of our string that we just

cut and we’re just going to feed it

through

i have to play around with it a little

bit

oh i had it and then i let it go there

we go

okay see that so now it’s coming through

both sides

okay just like that and now we just get

it to where it’s equal

equal distance on both sides okay

okay

almost there okay

all right so they’re equal out here i’m

not going to

change the camera angle to show you that

but trust me they’re equal all the way

out

okay so now all you need to do

is you have a tool um i just got to find

that tool i’ll be right back

[Music]

you have this tool right here okay and

just like the ryobi same thing

you just basically put that on here okay

and then you just twist

twist clockwise okay just make sure

these don’t get tangled

you just twist

you have to monkey with it a little bit

but once you get going

okay

see it’s slowly taking all that up

and i just keep my finger kind of on

both sides to guide it to make sure that

there’s

no knots there okay shouldn’t be but

okay we’re getting close

okay that’s there this one’s a little

bit stubby but that’ll work itself out

once they once you bounce this

and feed the line these will end up

being even this one’s a little bit

longer this one’s a little bit shorter

but that’s okay

once you start it up and bounce it it’ll

feed it out and then this is the trimmer

this part right here this blade will

trim it off

so all right that’s how you do that one

all right so first i’m going to show you

the craftsman this is the craftsman here

okay and the battery has a

uh indicator on the end you just push

that to show whether it’s charged or not

okay and then it just goes here

slips in this particular battery

actually is the same battery for that

craftsman mower

for the push start mower okay so you’re

good there this one has a

a high and low i normally just keep it

on high and then it has a safety button

here

okay and you you do that to get it to

start

you gotta push that safety in to start

it

okay so now let me just show you this it

has

one string that comes out okay and i’ll

show you how to

how to change this this one has a guard

on it too

to protect your fence or to protect your

trees if you

you know if you’re weed eating around

the tree or your fence

and without this guard you can do damage

to both

you can do damage to your your fence and

then um

also uh so you just got to be careful if

you don’t have that guard my other two

do not have a guard uh but anyway so

that’s how

what that’s for to guard against this

thing coming out too far

and destroying things okay

and if you do it around a tree and you

rip apart that

bark it will do damage to your

to your tree it’s not good for your tree

so anyway so that’s pretty much what

that does and then this has that blade

here

to be able to um cut it off once so

could you

you bounce this against the grass to get

the line to feed out it feeds out and

then it swings around and then it hits

this to

to cut off so so that’s how that one

works that’s pretty much all there is to

it i don’t think there’s anything else

to

to tell you so okay okay

now i’ll show you my heart here’s the

heart um

one and uh you’ll be able to see

that this one does not have the guard on

it right so when you’re around a tree or

a fence you got to be careful it doesn’t

have that spacer

on it for you one thing nice about this

particular tool is

actually you can attach different tools

to it

it’s meant to if you have this base here

you can attach

different tools to it besides a weed

eater um

and it’s pretty powerful it’s a 40 volt

compared to that other one i think was a

it’s an either an 18 volt or a 20 volt

um

that craftsman okay and then so the way

this one works is you just slide

slide it in the back here

a little awkward there okay so it’s just

going to slide in

so now it’s snapping in this one also

has a gauge on it

here you can see if the battery’s

charged

okay which is kind of a nice feature in

case you’re wondering and then this one

has a safety this is the safety here you

got to push that in

before this will even work you can’t

push this down

the trigger down without it so you just

push it

okay so that’s how that one works and

this one also has the two strings right

coming out each side

okay okay and here’s the ryobi

very similar to the heart it’s a 40

volts as well it has

the battery indicator on the back which

is always nice

and it’s a multi-tool too you can attach

different tools here with this you just

undo that and then

they make a variety of tools that are

run with this

base right here the safety on this one

is

is this you have to push that down for

this to work you can’t

it won’t work if you don’t so you just

press that down

i just replaced the line so one of the

lines was a little bit longer that’s why

that was so noisy

it was trimming it off because the line

was line was a little bit long

so okay so that’s that same thing on

this this is really similar to the heart

um it just has the blade here this

piece of metal that cuts it off and

again it doesn’t have the spacer so you

just got to be careful around trees

and around around your fence

uh and then also um this one works with

bouncing it too so you that thing just

pushes in

you bounce it just make sure you bounce

it on the grass

don’t bounce that on cement because if

you do over time this will get worn

out and then you’ll just have to replace

it okay this will get beat up

all right okay so when you’re doing this

just want to pay attention um so you can

see that i have my sidewalk here right

my walk way up to my not sidewalk but my

walk up to my house

so you can save yourself a little bit of

trouble here depending on which way you

we

eat right if i weed this way the thing

is spinning this way

and it’s going to kick all the grass

onto here okay

uh sometimes you can’t avoid that but so

you’ll see it watch so

um actually let me just walk you through

this really quick too so there’s a

safety here

okay so you have to push that down on

this particular one there’s actually a

high and a low

i just always keep it on high okay so

you have to push that before this is

going to work otherwise you can’t even

push the trigger

okay so you push that there you go

okay so let me just show you what

happens if i go this way

[Music]

see that it’s kicking everything onto

the under the pathway here

if i went the other way it’ll kick it

onto the grass

[Music]

[Music]

i just did my grass not that long ago so

so there’s not a whole lot to trim here

but i’m just kind of

being able to show you uh so and then

let me show you how you bump it

so let me show you this too real quick i

didn’t show you that before

so i see this right here that’s actually

a

um a blade there it’s not tube sharp you

know

but when this comes out when you feed

this

it’s going to whip around it’s going to

hit that to trim it off so that

when it bounce when when you bounce it

it feeds it

so it’s not so long it’ll just trim it

for you it just happens automatically

okay

oh it got quiet with those guys

okay we’re good okay all right so i’m

just going to show you how to feed it

you just bump it

okay

did you hear that one once i fed it

bumped it

or it fed it out and then you could hear

that it actually uh

sliced it off with that little razor

blade that i showed you right same thing

[Applause]

okay so here’s my other one uh you know

again

more powerful um so it works a little

bit different this is the

the safety you gotta push that down

right and then you’re gonna

push this and then that’s how it starts

um and

like i said this one doesn’t have it

doesn’t have that um

spacer right so if i’m gonna use this on

my fence i gotta be careful

here’s another tip too you got to be

really careful

around trees you know if you keep

beating up the bark on a tree you’re

going to ruin your tree

right so be really careful with with

this one because it doesn’t have that

spacer

and we can just go ahead so here we go

we just push this down

and then it fires up like that

all right i hope that was helpful for

you you know there’s just some real

basic things you just got to keep in

mind

um again make sure that you know you pay

attention to

which way you’re weed eating um if

you’re weeding around a path just to

save you some time you want the grass to

you know that you’re cutting to go onto

the grass instead of onto the path

so as long as you just do it in the

right direction that’ll save you some

time later

and then also you know when you’re

around a tree or

you know around your fence be really

careful especially with that ryobi or

the heart

because it doesn’t have a guard um you

know especially your tree

you know a fence can be replaced if you

cut up the bark on your tree

uh it’ll end up you know ruining your

tree so

so be careful with that um yeah just a

few things to keep in mind

and you know it’s always nice to have

maybe an extra battery on hand depending

on how big your yard is

because you might need to replace that

and you don’t want to be in the middle

you know if you’re

of cutting your yard and then you got to

go charge the battery so it’s always

good to have an extra one on hand but

anyway i think that’s basically all i

wanted to do

i wanted to show in this video uh you

know

i’m sure there’s probably some more

advanced videos out there but this will

give you the basics and get you started

so

thanks for watching and god bless you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

