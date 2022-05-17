Tool Tuesday – Weed Eaters [Video]

By Dad, How Do I?
.
.
Hey Kids!
Be very careful around people. A weed eater can throw rocks and debris!
Today, I show you the basics of how to use a weed eater.
How to replace the line in all 3 of my weed eaters.
How to feed the line out of the weed eater.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
hey kids nice to see you again uh
so today it’s tool tuesday
so um i’m gonna show you how to use a
weed eater
uh you know i um i showed you how to use
a lawnmower recently and a weedeater is
kind of a nice luxury to have
uh so if you’re uh yeah if you’re able
to you want to get the lawn mower first
but then if you can step up and get a
weed eater it’s nice to get around the
fence and around the trees and that sort
of thing
before i walk you through that though i
do have a dad joke for you so
uh how does a cow cut its grass
with a lawn mower so anyway
you know there’s all kinds of different
weed eaters you can get a gas powered
one i actually used to have a gas
powered one
and then it uh it would have cost more
to fix it
than to uh to go ahead and just buy a
new one and they’ve gotten so much
better the battery powered ones now
um it you know it was actually wasn’t
that hard to start
over the years it worked pretty well but
i thought i’d just go ahead and get a
battery powered one just because they’re
they’re better now
i’ve also had an electric one too and
that works well but then you’re limited
by the cord
right so um and each manufacturer is a
little bit different
in how you’ve you respool them with the
line
uh so i have i actually have three weed
eaters i have my craftsman
um that i was given at during the lowe’s
giveaway
give where they gifted me a whole bunch
of tools so i have that
and then that battery actually works in
the lawnmower i when i showed you the
lawnmower you can
use the push start um so that works also
in this
than this weed eater and then i have a
ryobi
that i bought before that how do i went
viral and it’s been a good weed eater
and then i got
um heart actually gifted me a weed eater
too and like i mentioned in the
uh video on the lawnmower i just didn’t
have any history with the battery so it
didn’t feel like
right recommending it but it is a great
tool too
just like that lawnmower has been a
great tool so far
um you know so maybe i can endorse that
um in
in a year or two when i feel good about
it so um
so anyway i’m just going to walk you
through all that you’ll get to see in
this video too so i had cnbc come to my
house
uh you know last month and did some
video
recording and we did one where we did do
some footage on a weed eater so you’ll
notice a little
small camera on my weed eater on a
little bit of the footage
because i thought it’d just be fun to
throw that in uh to use that for this
video so
anyway so i’ll just walk you through
each one and show you how it works
i’m just going to show you how to use
the the ryobi
uh weed eater actually in action and
then also the the craftsman because the
ryobi is basically the same as
the heart i i will show you how to
change the
um the here’s my dogs
uh show you how to change the actual
line in both of them just so you can see
them but they’re
very similar they’re practically the
same uh way to do it and but the
craftsman is a little bit different so
i’ll show you that as well
okay let’s get started
okay so one thing you’re going to need
to pay attention to is the thickness of
the line that you’re putting in it the
it says right on the weed eater so you
just might have to look for it on a
small label it’ll tell you the size of
the line and you see this it says 0.065
okay 0.065 so that’s what we’re using
for the craftsman
the um ryobi and the heart use
one that’s a little thicker it’s a point
zero eight zero
okay see that right there and it says it
right on on both of them just gotta look
for it on the label so we’re gonna start
off with
the craftsman and we’re going to use the
.065 i’ll show you how to do that right
now
okay so this is the craftsman and this
is how it works you just have these
buttons on each side see that button
right there and then there’s one on the
other side you just push that
you just push those in like that
okay and then you got a spring here that
seems like it’s attached just be careful
so that doesn’t pop off because you’ll
need that to hold it in
okay and then this just comes out of
here just like this
okay and it actually has an arrow on it
i don’t know if you can see that see
that arrow it’s pointing that way
so basically all you’re going to do is
you’re going to take your line
and you’re going to take it like this
and you’re going to wedge it in here
okay just a little bit and wedge it like
that
okay then all you’re going to do is just
wrap it
and you want to kind of wrap this fairly
loosely because if you don’t
when you when that when it’s feeding
it’ll get stuck
if you’ve wrapped it too tight right you
want to make sure that the line is able
to
come back off of there
once when you need it to feed out okay
so all you’re doing is this
okay and make sure that you don’t get
something tucked down in there
i mean it’s not that big a deal you can
just come back and
pop this off and then pull it out and
fix it but
rather not if you can help it try to
kind of just go back and forth
okay
i get this fairly full just so i don’t
have to do it very often but
and i think you can actually buy these
spools too so that that way if you’re in
the middle of weed eating you can
you can just pop in the new spool
you don’t have to stop and do this
okay so that looks about good i’m just
going to leave it like that and i’m just
going to snip some off
with my side cutters okay
okay and then you have this hole here
see that hole
so you just got to feed that in there
through that hole
like that and then you make sure it’s
not tucked underneath but
okay like that there we go
okay and then you just put this on find
find where your holes are where those
buttons fit into
and you pop it on okay and you’re good
to go and the way these work
every one of them just works by bouncing
it when you’re out there
if this line um you know over time it’s
it gets whittled down here just by
cutting
then you just bounce it against the
ground and it feeds out more for you
and then it uses this little blade over
this little piece of metal it’s not
really that sharp it’s
i’d consider it a blade but you you know
it’s not it’s not super sharp
but when it’s going fast enough it’ll
splice it right off of there so
okay all right so here’s how this one
works you got to make sure these
holes are lined up okay i’m going to
show you another one
my heart eaters very similar to this
uh and actually use the same tool for it
um
so you got to get these lined up okay
and so that the because there’s holes on
each side right
there’s a hole on each side of this and
so
you just make sure those are lined up so
that you can actually see through it
i’m gonna just double check that yep i
can see daylight on the other side
okay and then now i take this pre-cut
one here this is pre-cut ryobi sells
these
uh they’re a little more expensive to do
it this way i think it’s better to just
buy in bulk but i thought i’d just show
you this it’s a pre-cut
16 foot okay so then now we’re just
going to feed this through here
might have to play around with it to get
it to come all the way through
hopefully this doesn’t take me too long
here
okay this just goes to show you that you
have to play with it sometimes there we
go
see now it’s coming through the other
side so now
we just pull these out equidistant
okay doesn’t have to be perfect just so
it’s close and then you just put this
tool on
like this and you just turn it clockwise
okay
gotta play around with it for a little
bit here especially at the beginning
once it gets
starts getting wound up it’s not such a
big deal but
and if you don’t have that tool you know
you can twist this by hand
just the tool just makes it easier
okay
we’re getting close
okay one’s a little bit longer but
that’s okay that’ll just
it’ll just snip off when we when we
turn it on and we bounce it and then
it’ll snip it off here
all right so for the heart it’s very
similar to
the ryobi it uses the same
same string 0.08
right so you want to make sure you put
the right string in um
and so you get those pre-cut strings
right and they’re about 16
feet so if you don’t have the pre-cut
strings it’s usually cheaper just to get
it in a bulk package like this and then
you can just cut
them yourself and so what i’ll do is
i’ll just
take a bunch out and i’m a little over
six feet tall
okay so i’ll take it and i’ll just
i mean you could measure this if you
wanted to but i just kind of get a rough
idea of
what that’s going to look like let’s see
that’s about 14 right there
so i’ll just snip it there that’ll be
14.
and i just use a side cutters this is an
old side cutters that i have
okay this is a great tool to have i’ll
show that in a future video
and side cutters i got several different
kinds of these but i use them for all
kinds of different things so
anyway so we just cut that and now i’ll
show a close-up of
um how to feed this one okay so here’s
how you feed this
you you have to make sure these arrows
are pointing at the holes right you have
the hole on each side you have a hole
here
right and then you have a hole on the
other side okay
and you have to make sure these are
lined up like that if this is if this is
like this it’s not going to work
you got to make sure those are lined up
okay
and then now you can see straight
through there
you can see straight through that hole
if this was off like this you wouldn’t
be able to see through okay because you
got to do that to feed it
okay so now we’re just going to take
this
take one end of our string that we just
cut and we’re just going to feed it
through
i have to play around with it a little
bit
oh i had it and then i let it go there
we go
okay see that so now it’s coming through
both sides
okay just like that and now we just get
it to where it’s equal
equal distance on both sides okay
okay
almost there okay
all right so they’re equal out here i’m
not going to
change the camera angle to show you that
but trust me they’re equal all the way
out
okay so now all you need to do
is you have a tool um i just got to find
that tool i’ll be right back
[Music]
you have this tool right here okay and
just like the ryobi same thing
you just basically put that on here okay
and then you just twist
twist clockwise okay just make sure
these don’t get tangled
you just twist
you have to monkey with it a little bit
but once you get going
okay
see it’s slowly taking all that up
and i just keep my finger kind of on
both sides to guide it to make sure that
there’s
no knots there okay shouldn’t be but
okay we’re getting close
okay that’s there this one’s a little
bit stubby but that’ll work itself out
once they once you bounce this
and feed the line these will end up
being even this one’s a little bit
longer this one’s a little bit shorter
but that’s okay
once you start it up and bounce it it’ll
feed it out and then this is the trimmer
this part right here this blade will
trim it off
so all right that’s how you do that one
all right so first i’m going to show you
the craftsman this is the craftsman here
okay and the battery has a
uh indicator on the end you just push
that to show whether it’s charged or not
okay and then it just goes here
slips in this particular battery
actually is the same battery for that
craftsman mower
for the push start mower okay so you’re
good there this one has a
a high and low i normally just keep it
on high and then it has a safety button
here
okay and you you do that to get it to
start
you gotta push that safety in to start
it
okay so now let me just show you this it
has
one string that comes out okay and i’ll
show you how to
how to change this this one has a guard
on it too
to protect your fence or to protect your
trees if you
you know if you’re weed eating around
the tree or your fence
and without this guard you can do damage
to both
you can do damage to your your fence and
then um
also uh so you just got to be careful if
you don’t have that guard my other two
do not have a guard uh but anyway so
that’s how
what that’s for to guard against this
thing coming out too far
and destroying things okay
and if you do it around a tree and you
rip apart that
bark it will do damage to your
to your tree it’s not good for your tree
so anyway so that’s pretty much what
that does and then this has that blade
here
to be able to um cut it off once so
could you
you bounce this against the grass to get
the line to feed out it feeds out and
then it swings around and then it hits
this to
to cut off so so that’s how that one
works that’s pretty much all there is to
it i don’t think there’s anything else
to
to tell you so okay okay
now i’ll show you my heart here’s the
heart um
one and uh you’ll be able to see
that this one does not have the guard on
it right so when you’re around a tree or
a fence you got to be careful it doesn’t
have that spacer
on it for you one thing nice about this
particular tool is
actually you can attach different tools
to it
it’s meant to if you have this base here
you can attach
different tools to it besides a weed
eater um
and it’s pretty powerful it’s a 40 volt
compared to that other one i think was a
it’s an either an 18 volt or a 20 volt
um
that craftsman okay and then so the way
this one works is you just slide
slide it in the back here
a little awkward there okay so it’s just
going to slide in
so now it’s snapping in this one also
has a gauge on it
here you can see if the battery’s
charged
okay which is kind of a nice feature in
case you’re wondering and then this one
has a safety this is the safety here you
got to push that in
before this will even work you can’t
push this down
the trigger down without it so you just
push it
okay so that’s how that one works and
this one also has the two strings right
coming out each side
okay okay and here’s the ryobi
very similar to the heart it’s a 40
volts as well it has
the battery indicator on the back which
is always nice
and it’s a multi-tool too you can attach
different tools here with this you just
undo that and then
they make a variety of tools that are
run with this
base right here the safety on this one
is
is this you have to push that down for
this to work you can’t
it won’t work if you don’t so you just
press that down
i just replaced the line so one of the
lines was a little bit longer that’s why
that was so noisy
it was trimming it off because the line
was line was a little bit long
so okay so that’s that same thing on
this this is really similar to the heart
um it just has the blade here this
piece of metal that cuts it off and
again it doesn’t have the spacer so you
just got to be careful around trees
and around around your fence
uh and then also um this one works with
bouncing it too so you that thing just
pushes in
you bounce it just make sure you bounce
it on the grass
don’t bounce that on cement because if
you do over time this will get worn
out and then you’ll just have to replace
it okay this will get beat up
all right okay so when you’re doing this
just want to pay attention um so you can
see that i have my sidewalk here right
my walk way up to my not sidewalk but my
walk up to my house
so you can save yourself a little bit of
trouble here depending on which way you
we
eat right if i weed this way the thing
is spinning this way
and it’s going to kick all the grass
onto here okay
uh sometimes you can’t avoid that but so
you’ll see it watch so
um actually let me just walk you through
this really quick too so there’s a
safety here
okay so you have to push that down on
this particular one there’s actually a
high and a low
i just always keep it on high okay so
you have to push that before this is
going to work otherwise you can’t even
push the trigger
okay so you push that there you go
okay so let me just show you what
happens if i go this way
[Music]
see that it’s kicking everything onto
the under the pathway here
if i went the other way it’ll kick it
onto the grass
[Music]
[Music]
i just did my grass not that long ago so
so there’s not a whole lot to trim here
but i’m just kind of
being able to show you uh so and then
let me show you how you bump it
so let me show you this too real quick i
didn’t show you that before
so i see this right here that’s actually
a
um a blade there it’s not tube sharp you
know
but when this comes out when you feed
this
it’s going to whip around it’s going to
hit that to trim it off so that
when it bounce when when you bounce it
it feeds it
so it’s not so long it’ll just trim it
for you it just happens automatically
okay
oh it got quiet with those guys
okay we’re good okay all right so i’m
just going to show you how to feed it
you just bump it
okay
did you hear that one once i fed it
bumped it
or it fed it out and then you could hear
that it actually uh
sliced it off with that little razor
blade that i showed you right same thing
[Applause]
okay so here’s my other one uh you know
again
more powerful um so it works a little
bit different this is the
the safety you gotta push that down
right and then you’re gonna
push this and then that’s how it starts
um and
like i said this one doesn’t have it
doesn’t have that um
spacer right so if i’m gonna use this on
my fence i gotta be careful
here’s another tip too you got to be
really careful
around trees you know if you keep
beating up the bark on a tree you’re
going to ruin your tree
right so be really careful with with
this one because it doesn’t have that
spacer
and we can just go ahead so here we go
we just push this down
and then it fires up like that
all right i hope that was helpful for
you you know there’s just some real
basic things you just got to keep in
mind
um again make sure that you know you pay
attention to
which way you’re weed eating um if
you’re weeding around a path just to
save you some time you want the grass to
you know that you’re cutting to go onto
the grass instead of onto the path
so as long as you just do it in the
right direction that’ll save you some
time later
and then also you know when you’re
around a tree or
you know around your fence be really
careful especially with that ryobi or
the heart
because it doesn’t have a guard um you
know especially your tree
you know a fence can be replaced if you
cut up the bark on your tree
uh it’ll end up you know ruining your
tree so
so be careful with that um yeah just a
few things to keep in mind
and you know it’s always nice to have
maybe an extra battery on hand depending
on how big your yard is
because you might need to replace that
and you don’t want to be in the middle
you know if you’re
of cutting your yard and then you got to
go charge the battery so it’s always
good to have an extra one on hand but
anyway i think that’s basically all i
wanted to do
i wanted to show in this video uh you
know
i’m sure there’s probably some more
advanced videos out there but this will
give you the basics and get you started
so
thanks for watching and god bless you
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
