What Does a Book Editor Do? [Podcast]

On the 12th episode of Go Book Yourself, the podcast that helps you Master Writing, Marketing, and Publishing One Byte at a Time, you’ve got the question. We’ve got the answer. What the heck does an editor do anyway?

.

.

Some writers think editors are writers…

We are and we aren’t.

Some writers think we only fix punctuation and grammar.

We do and we don’t.

Some writers think we wield the red pen with ferocity…

We…uhhh…well, we kinda do.

But there’s so much more to our jobs. Here are three areas of focus that I identify in this episode. If you want to hear the other seven, tune it!

We hold no judgment. And aim to coax you to strengthen your work. We will help you tell a story with proven storytelling tactics. We encourage you to be reader-centric–meaning, that you need to write for the reader first and yourself, second.

When talking about the roles and responsibilities of an editor, the keyword is “advise.” Of course, we can’t make you do the work. But we can hold space for you while you do it. When appropriate, we can help you finish your train of thought, organize your details so they are the easiest to digest for your reader, and competitively structure your book so it stands up to others in your genre–which we will also help you select.

That’s it for this chapter of the podcast! Now, it’s time to Go Book Yourself. Until next time authors, write on!