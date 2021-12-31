Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / What Does a Book Editor Do? [Podcast]

What Does a Book Editor Do? [Podcast]

Some writers think editors are writers…

by Leave a Comment

 

On the 12th episode of Go Book Yourself, the podcast that helps you Master Writing, Marketing, and Publishing One Byte at a Time, you’ve got the question. We’ve got the answer. What the heck does an editor do anyway?

.

.

Some writers think editors are writers…

We are and we aren’t.

Some writers think we only fix punctuation and grammar.

We do and we don’t.

Some writers think we wield the red pen with ferocity…

We…uhhh…well, we kinda do.

But there’s so much more to our jobs. Here are three areas of focus that I identify in this episode. If you want to hear the other seven, tune it!

  1. We hold no judgment. And aim to coax you to strengthen your work.
  2. We will help you tell a story with proven storytelling tactics.
  3. We encourage you to be reader-centric–meaning, that you need to write for the reader first and yourself, second.

When talking about the roles and responsibilities of an editor, the keyword is “advise.” Of course, we can’t make you do the work. But we can hold space for you while you do it. When appropriate, we can help you finish your train of thought, organize your details so they are the easiest to digest for your reader, and competitively structure your book so it stands up to others in your genre–which we will also help you select.

That’s it for this chapter of the podcast! Now, it’s time to Go Book Yourself. Until next time authors, write on!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

 

Support Go Book Yourself by becoming a donor.

Subscribe to Go Book Yourself on your favorite podcast platform:

Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | PocketCasts | Breaker | RadioPublic

This post was previously published on Jhillmark.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Hilary Lauren Jastram

Freelance Minnesota writer, author and die-hard word nerd, Hilary Lauren Jastram reads grammatical reference books in her spare time.

She is the author of Killing Karl, a story about a career killer masquerading as an everyday man, and his wife trying desperately to live in denial. She also operates J. Hill Marketing, a business specializing in digital media, copywriting and editorial services.

Her second book, Sick Success: The Entrepreneur's Prescription to Turning Pain into Purpose and Profit is on Amazon.

She cannot stop writing. She simply has no control over love. And that is what writing is … love. Like any other kind of passion.

You can follow with Hilary on Twitter and Facebook.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x