What You Should Know Before Getting Married

Are you ready to take your relationship to the next level?

Perhaps, he has already popped the big question and your eyes glowed when you responded with a big “YES”. Now, you can’t stop talking about the ring.

Love is what most people crave. We don’t like to admit it but our playlists sell us out.

Have you found yourself singing aloud in the shower when your crush accepts to go on a date with you? How did you react when you had your first kiss? Are you smiling thinking about it? That’s what love does to us.

Dating helps us in discovering ourselves and the person we’re in a relationship with. Knowing if your partner is reliable is crucial. Dating helps in answering this question, can I spend the rest of my life with this person?

Assuming you’ve already made up your mind and you want to embark on this journey. Do you have dreams and fantasies about what marriage will be like?

Is your marriage fantasy like a romantic soap opera? Are you already practicing for the songs in this beautiful musical? Or perhaps you don’t know what you’re getting yourself into. You’re confused and anxious.

Whatever the case, marriage is wonderful. The biggest flaw in marriage though is that it doesn’t come with a manual. You’ve heard that a thousand times but it’s true. No one knows how the journey will be like.

I got into this famous institution early last year. We had already made up our minds. Nothing was ever going to stand in our way.

I was working as a video producer and a scriptwriter for an independent production company and she was in charge of a business we were running together. We had ideas to grow our business and had made plans to achieve our goals. But the pandemic got into full gear and we had to close down the business. My job was also affected due to lockdown measures and finding work was challenging.

What has this got to do with the topic?

It was an experience that rocked our relationship but one that strengthened us. With time, we were able to find a solution to the financial difficulties we were facing.

Your relationship may be rock solid — you’ve never had such an experience. However, life is unpredictable and along the way, you may face ups and downs.

So, what did I learn from that experience?

4 Things You Should Know Before Getting Married

Be ready to fight for each other

When faced with ups and downs, be ready to protect each other. Many people predicted an end to our marriage when we were facing those tough times but we supported each other and stayed positive.

Protect your partner with all you have.

Love alone is not enough

Love is a choice. During the bad days, you chose to stay or leave.

When you settle down you discover a lot more about your partner. This is the time you find out how loud your partner snores or how bad the sex is. Do you quit the relationship or find solutions?

Communication is important

Whatever it is, talk about it. Men, unlike women, have a harder task in this area. When we are facing difficulties, we tend to go silent and look for solutions on our own.

At times we need space to reflect and women need to understand this. But she needs to know what you’re going through. She may have the solution to your problem.

Talk about finances

It’s a sensitive topic but one which needs consideration. Discuss debts, savings, and investments. Financial problems can lead to a breakup. Don’t hide any information from your partner.

Getting into marriage maybe scary at first, but it’s a wonderful ride.

Simon is a screenplay writer and a travel lover. He loves sharing his life experiences through writing.

