‘Why Did You Get Back With Your Ex?’

So you’ve been thinking about whether or not you should give your ex a second chance. He seems so serious about getting back into your life and making it right. On the other hand, your feelings for him still haven’t changed much.

Now the tricky question is, how will things be different this time if you decide to rekindle the relationship again?

Getting back with an ex can be complicated sometimes. But some people still did it — including me.

My current partner and I broke up in 2019 because we couldn’t do long-distance relationships anymore. It was painful. Especially when we both still didn’t know if we were ready for a lifetime commitment such as marriage or not.

But then, four months after the breakup, we both realized we were right for each other. Life is so much easier and meaningful when we’re together. So that breakup was necessary to give us the “wake-up call.”

“We waste time looking for the perfect lover, instead of creating the perfect love.” –Tom Robbins.

Sometimes people break up not because of extreme negative reasons like cheating or physical abuse. If those are your reasons, then you shouldn’t get back to your ex. You deserve a healthier relationship than that.

But if the reasons are nothing major and deep down you know you still feel the same; then there’s nothing wrong with letting them back into your life.

There are also other reasons why people get back with their exes that you might need for your reference.

They still feel the same about each other.

We all know moving on is freaking hard. It’s like experiencing a mini-death.

A breakup can affect you mentally and emotionally for quite a long time. This makes sense since you go from spending the majority of your time with that person to nothing at all. Your brain also needs to adjust to the new habits that don’t involve your ex anymore.

Because of how hard moving on can be, some people just decide to reach out to their ex again to try their luck again. To see if they still feel the same and maybe they want to give it a try one more time.

When you’re going through a breakup, it’s the time where you usually realize how much your ex means to you. Sometimes we take things people close to us do for granted. We don’t appreciate it until it’s gone.

Men usually feel this more than 3–6 months after the separation. That’s why you hear more stories of men who reach out to their ex first and ask for a second chance.

So if you think you still love them and see that they are serious about making things better, then I’d say there’s no harm in trying it again and seeing how it goes this time around.

They don’t like the single status.

Some people just don’t enjoy being single. They always want to have that “taken” status in them.

While I don’t recommend dating someone just out of loneliness, sometimes life indeed feels better when you have someone to share with. We live in a society where we have to embrace it when we are single. But not many want to admit that at the end of the day, we all need someone to grow old with. It’s just a nice feeling today.

There’s nothing wrong with being single, of course. But if you’ve been so close to your ex for years, even lived together before, going back to living alone can feel strange.

That’s why it’s no surprise getting back together sounds a much better idea. Why? Because going back in the dating, the pool is harder. Especially when you are introverts and that ex was your first lover.

So the best solution to those who don’t enjoy their single status but don’t want to look for a new partner actively is to just get back to their ex. Since they know them inside out already, all they need to do is to fix what’s broken before.

They changed their mind and wanted to fix their past mistakes.

This happened a lot to those people who have commitment issues. They thought they didn’t want to get married and settle down. Then a couple of months after the breakup, they realized that their ex was the only person they wanted to be with.

Some people regret it and never have the courage to tell their ex that they still love them, and some admit they are wrong, and now that they’ve changed their mind, they want to get serious.

This is why I never into that advice where they tell you you should XYZ to change someone’s mind and make your partner commit to you. “If you stay long enough and try harder, they’ll realize that you are the right person to settle down with.”

In reality, that never happened.

You should never spend time trying to change someone who clearly said in the beginning that they don’t want to commit. If they genuinely love you, they’ll have their own moments where they regret and finally come back to you — even if that afters the breakup.

To get back with an ex or not always has more to do with why you broke up in the first place. Some pain can be healed, and the trust can be rebuilt. But not until both people agree to give their best and make it work again.

Even if you end up getting back with your ex, things shouldn’t be the same. It’s not supposed to be the same. Something has to change in order to make the relationship hit that restart button.

You need to give it a fresh start, so you’ll have a more successful journey together.

