How Much Does It Cost to Create a Bitcoin Wallet App: An Outlook

Right after blockchain, bitcoin is one of the most talked-about subjects in the financial world right now. Challenging all the norms of a currency system, this decentralized cryptocurrency has emerged as a superstar, creating headlines continuously.

This blockchain-based cryptocurrency system is unique because it is completely decentralized, meaning that no central authority controls it. This virtual currency created in 2009 by satoshi Nakamoto, can be transferred online through various bitcoin wallet apps.

These blockchain-based bitcoin wallet apps have become very popular for not only storing this virtual currency but also because of many other features. Apps like Coinbase, Mycelium, GreenAddress, etc. have become very popular because of their ease of use and versatility.

Before you are blown away by the benefits and possibilities of the app, you should also figure out how much it costs to make an app like a bitcoin wallet. The cost factor of the app development depends on various factors, the features being one of them.

You can choose to include a lot of features in your bitcoin wallet apps, or you can just include a few basic ones in your app. Here is a list of the basic feature you need in your app.

Signup And Sign In The Authorization Feature

The sign in and sign up feature is quite familiar to us. We have used this feature a hundred times on various applications. This feature is implemented in apps to keep the personal profile of the users secure from outside intruders.

For the bitcoin wallet apps, it is important to have the authorization feature. It will work as a layer of security that needs to be integrated into the wallet app from the very beginning.

But make sure that signing up and signing in process is easy to perform. Bitcoin is already considered to be a complicated thing by many. So making the entire process complicated with loads of technical terms will only make them feel uncomfortable.

However, don’t think about integrating the social login part when building this feature in your app. Connecting social media to a private bitcoin wallet app account can pose some serious security threats. Remember that this is going to be the first feature they are going to interact with on your app, so make sure that it doesn’t put them off the app. Remember this when you are thinking about how to make a Bitcoin wallet app.

Managing The Profile Page

Next comes the profile page.

The profile page is where everything about the user’s account is going to be displayed to them. From their bitcoin balance, private and public keys, it displays all the important information to navigate the bitcoin wallet application.

Integrating Security Measures

It goes without saying that security is of the utmost importance when it comes to any kind of currency handling app. The same goes for a bitcoin wallet app.

No matter how many cool features and amazing UI/UX designs you have on your app, without proper security measures in place, you can’t really say that your app is the best. Even though your app is the best in every other aspect, without any security it is going to be very easy to hack it.

Showing an ignorance of security will turn your database weak and exposed, causing them to be vulnerable to various attacks and theft of data.

Integrating Push Notification

Every app has one feature that keeps them notified about the important things happening on the app. The same goes for your bitcoin wallet app.

It is quite important for the users to stay updated on important things such as transaction alerts, conversion rates, transaction histories, new payments, accepted payments, and important app updates. And the way to keep them notified is through push notifications.

These notifications not only inform the users of the various updates, but it will also keep them more engaged with your app. However, remember that push notifications are double-edged swords. Send the user too many notifications and they will become annoyed. The best way to avoid this is to give the user the choice to control when they receive the notifications.

QR Code Scanner For Easily Sending And Receiving Money

QR codes make it really easy for users to send and receive money. So make sure that you integrate this feature to make transactions easier for the users of your bitcoin wallet app.

Of course, you can choose to not integrate this feature because it will only increase the cost, but at the same time, this will make the users more attracted to your app. They would have the ease of just scanning a code and sending in money. No need to type in long keys as they pose a lot of chances of mistakes.

Trading And Exchange Services For Trading Bitcoins

With the trading feature, your bitcoin wallet app is not only going to be a wallet, but it is also going to help the users to trade bitcoins among them.

As you know already that there are many kinds of digital currency in the market right now, and the users should be able to trade and exchange bitcoins and other digital currencies with other users through your app. This will not only make the app more useful to them, but it will also get a lot more users.

Monitoring The Prices Of Bitcoins

Bitcoin prices can fluctuate very often and it is quite hard to keep up with this up and down prices. The best way to deal with this is to have a feature that enables the users to monitor the market prices of bitcoins. It will be convenient for the users to keep a track of falling and rising prices of bitcoins and know when to buy and sell them.

The matter of Bitcoins and Bitcoin wallets are still new to a lot of people. And that’s why it is important that you invest in a bitcoin wallet app development that not only has a robust structure but also has a friendly user interface and experience. And this kind of app will be a little costly to develop. But remember that at the end of the day it is the ROI that will matter the most. A good investment today is going to help you to get a better return on investment tomorrow.

A version of this post was previously published on medium.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

