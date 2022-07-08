Antidotes to Burnout for Men

There are surprising antidotes to burnout that can change your life and create more joy and liveliness where you’ve been feeling overwhelmed or dull. Today’s guest, a Burnout coach for men, talks about how to rebuild life in a way that works for you!

It is easy to experience burnout these days. There is so much going on in our world politically, environmentally and with our health. Add that to personal challenges and a common response I often hear from men is overwhelm and exhaustion.

Today’s Man Alive podcast guest, Jim Young, has gone through his own burnout journey and made it to the other side. He has found a few powerful antidotes, and one in particular was a big surprise. He now coaches men who feel deadened inside to feel alive, joyful and connected to their loved ones and communities again.

In our conversation we discussed…

The role shame plays in men feeling like they are dying inside

in men feeling like they are dying inside A moment to moment approach to rebuilding a life after burnout or major transitions

or major transitions How to access joy and playfulness when life is not bringing that to you

when life is not bringing that to you What expansive intimacy looks like and how it can bring you back to life

looks like and how it can bring you back to life How you can use improv to enliven all aspects of life, from business to the bedroom

Jim is an amazing example of a man who has revitalized his life amongst personal challenges. I highly recommend this episode if you’ve been feeling burnt out!

—

Jim Young spent 8+ years studying how to help men defeat burnout so they can focus on growing themselves, their personal lives, and their businesses.

He is also a dad and business owner.

Connect with Jim Young



TheCenteredCoach.com

—

Previously published on Shana James Coaching

For 15 years I have coached more than a thousand leaders, CEOs, authors, speakers and people with big visions who step into more powerful leadership, start and grow businesses, create more effective teams, increase their impact, get promoted, find love, rekindle spark, create a legacy, and become more personally inspired and fulfilled.

I’ve been known for my ability to assess, in just a few minutes, the cause of dissatisfaction and stuck points in your profession and love life. Then I create a clear and unique path for you to have true success and incredible love.

Referred to as a secret weapon, I cut through distraction and provide direct access to your confidence, power and clarity. I am also a translator between women and men, providing effective tools to transform conversations and dynamics that have gone awry into connection and collaboration.

With an M.A. in psychology, DISC certification, Coaching training, more than a decade facilitating groups and workshops, starting multiple businesses and helping hundreds of entrepreneurs start their own, my range of skills is unlike many other coaches.