Eluding Potential of Ever Again

No, I sit not in hiding

Shepherded by partisans

Seeking refuge in farmers’ house

In deep forest

Sheltered by good Belgians

Like my kin

My mischpucha

My cousins Georg and Selma, Charles and Nanette

No Gestapo chase close at my heels

I hide not in the attic

My parents do not warn me of bathing naked in the lake

For neighboring children

To glimpse my Jewishness

I learned not yet of family and friends perished beneath flames

Those refusing departing homes

Along Antwerp streets

But like my kin

My mischpucha

My cousins Georg and Selma, Charles and Nanette

Through forced distancing

Social isolation

I too dream, imagine

That sometime soon

This war

This plague among us

Will come to be

As a memory

Of a time of pain

A time of grief

A time when national leaders

Placed politics and economics

Above physical welfare

And most of all

I too dream, imagine

As a memory

Of a time of hope

A time of vigilance

To elude

To lessen

To soften

To diminish potential

Of ever again

***

