Gone Too Soon: 100 Quotes About Unexpected Death

Death is a topic that we often avoid, but it is something that we all have to face at some point in our lives. The death of a loved one can be especially difficult, and when that death is sudden and unexpected, it can be even harder to cope with. In this post, we will share some quotes about sudden death that will help you remember your loved one and deal with the pain of their loss.

Unexpected Death Gone Too Soon Sudden Death Quotes

Those we love don’t go away; they walk beside us every day. – Unknown

Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; love leaves a memory no one can steal. – Unknown

Grief is the price we pay for love. – Queen Elizabeth II

What we have once enjoyed we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us. – Helen Keller

Death cannot stop true love; all it can do is delay it for a while. – William Goldman

The life of the dead is placed in the memory of the living. – Marcus Tullius Cicero

Life is eternal, and love is immortal, and death is only a horizon; and a horizon is nothing save the limit of our sight. – Rossiter Worthington Raymond

As long as we live, they too will live; for they are now a part of us, as we remember them. – Elie Wiesel

The death of a beloved is an amputation. – C.S. Lewis

Though life may be brief, it is the memories that last forever. – Unknown

It’s hard to forget someone who gave you so much to remember. – Unknown

Our memories of love and laughter will carry us through our sorrow. – Unknown

Gone yet not forgotten, although we are apart, your spirit lives within me, forever in my heart. – Unknown

Sudden Death Gone Too Soon Rest in Peace Quotes

Rest in peace. You will be missed.

Your memory will remain forever in our hearts. Rest peacefully.

Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Rest in peace.

Your life was a beautiful story, written by the angels in Heaven. Rest in peace.

Your spirit will live on in our hearts and minds. Rest peacefully.

Rest in peace. We will carry you in our hearts until we meet again.

Rest in peace. Your absence has left a void that cannot be filled.

Though you have left us, your legacy will remain forever. Rest peacefully.

She was a beautiful soul who will be remembered forever. May her memory be a blessing and may she rest in peace.

Her strength and courage will never be forgotten. May her soul find eternal peace.

A woman of grace and strength, she left us too soon. May she rest in peace in the arms of the angels.

She was a pillar of strength and an inspiration to us all. May her memory live on, and may she rest in peace.

She was a shining light in our lives and will be deeply missed. May her soul rest in peace and may she be remembered in love.

We never really said goodbye, but may he find peace in the next life.

He was a light in our lives, and may his spirit continue to shine in the afterlife as he rests peacefully.

We will never forget him and may his soul rest in peace.

He will always remain in our hearts, and may he find peace wherever he is.

Farewell, dear one. May you find the peace and rest you deserve in the afterlife.

Religious Gone Too Soon Quotes

God will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away. – Revelations 21:4

Weeping may tarry for the night, but joy comes with the morning. – Psalm 30:5

He will cover you with his feathers, and under his wings you will find refuge; his faithfulness will be your shield and rampart. – Psalm 91:4

Though he may die, he shall not perish. – John 11:25

Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted. – Matthew 5:4

For to me to live is Christ, and to die is gain.– Philippians 1:21

Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints. – Psalm 116:15

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. – 2 Timothy 4:7

The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit. – Psalm 34:18

Gone Too Soon Sudden Death Rest in Peace Quotes for Child

No farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye. You were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why.

Losing a child is an unbearable pain, but the memories of that little one will never be forgotten.

Gone, but never forgotten. An angel in the book of life wrote down my baby’s birth, and whispered as she closed the book, ‘Too beautiful for earth.’

God has taken a beautiful angel to be with him in heaven, and we will forever miss our little one.

Your little one is gone too soon, but never forgotten. Their memory will live on in our hearts forever.

Though you never got to hold me, I will always feel your love.

The love of a little one, gone too soon.

We wanted you forever, but only had you for a moment.

Your tiny footprints will remain in our hearts forever.

A life so brief, yet so beautiful.

We will miss you, little one.

You were here for such a short time but will remain in our hearts forever.

Our hearts will always ache for the life that should have been.

We will never forget the joy and laughter you brought to our lives.

Your life was too beautiful for this world. Rest in peace.

Your light will continue to shine in our hearts.

Gone Too Soon Sudden Death Rest in Peace Quotes for Brother

My brother, my friend, my hero – gone too soon and forever in my heart. Rest in Peace.

My brother had a heart of gold, a spirit that was free, and a soul that will live on forever. Rest in Peace.

Losing my brother is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to bear. I will never forget his light and his love. Rest in Peace.

Though you may be gone, your spirit will live on in my heart forever. Rest in Peace, my beloved brother.

My brother, you were always there for me, and I will never forget you. Rest in Peace.

Your passing has left a void in my life that will never be filled. Rest in Peace, my dear brother.

Your life was a beautiful one and I will never forget the times we shared. Rest in Peace, my brother.

Gone Too Soon Sudden Death Rest in Peace Quotes for Sister

Although you are no longer here, you will be remembered forever. Rest in peace, my beloved sister.

Your life may have been short, but it was filled with love and joy. Rest in peace, my beautiful sister.

Your sudden passing has left a hole in my heart that can never be filled. Rest in peace, my dearest sister.

I will miss your laughter and your kind spirit. Rest in peace, my cherished sister.

Your life was too brief, but your memory will live on forever. Rest in peace, my sweet sister.

Your light will continue to shine in our hearts. Rest in peace, my cherished sister.

Your wisdom and kindness will be remembered always. Rest in peace, my amazing sister.

Your life was a blessing that will be remembered. Rest in peace, my sweet sister.

Your memory will be with me until we meet again. Rest in peace, my beloved sister.

Gone Too Soon Sudden Death Rest in Peace Quotes for A Parent

May your Mom’s/Dad’s memory be eternal and may their soul rest in peace.

Gone too soon, but never forgotten. May your Mom’s/Dad’s spirit live on in the hearts and minds of those who knew them.

No words can express the sadness of losing a Mom/Dad, but may their memory bring you peace.

Your Mom/Dad will be remembered for the kindness and love they shared with us. May their soul rest in peace.

Your Mom’s/Dad’s passing has left an emptiness in our hearts, but may their spirit live on in our thoughts. May they rest in peace.

The lessons you taught and the love you gave me are immeasurable. I’ll love and miss you always, Mom/Dad.

You were the best Mom/Dad I could have ever asked for. I’ll remember you always and forever.

Your love and light are forever imprinted on my heart, Mom/Dad. Rest peacefully.

You’ve blessed my life beyond measure, Mom/Dad. Your spirit will remain with me always.

The love and wisdom you gave will continue to shine in my memories of you. I will love and miss you forever, Mom/Dad.

Gone Too Soon Sudden Death Rest in Peace Quotes for A Grandparent

Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; love leaves a memory no one can steal.

It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn’t go alone; a part of us went with you, the day God called you home.

Gone, yet not forgotten, although we are apart, your spirit lives within me, forever in my heart.

They say memories are golden, well maybe that is true; I never wanted memories, I only wanted you.

The soul that has touched us deeply never really leaves us.

Though death may have taken you from me, I know you are still here, in a place that only my heart can hear.

Life has to end, love doesn’t.

No farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye; you were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why.

Your departure left a void that nothing can fill, but your memories will keep us going until we meet again.

Gone Too Soon Sudden Death Rest in Peace Quotes for A Coworker

Gone too soon, but never forgotten. Rest in peace, beloved ____.

Your memory will live on in our hearts. May you rest in peace.

Your kind spirit and hard work will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, ____.

Your smile and your presence will be dearly missed. May you rest in peace.

We are all heartbroken by your sudden passing. May you rest in peace.

Your time here was too brief, but you made a lasting impression on us all. Rest in peace, ____.

Your life was one of courage and determination. May you rest in peace.

We are all deeply saddened by your passing. May you rest in peace.

Your life was too short, but you left behind a beautiful legacy. May you rest in peace.

