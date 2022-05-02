3 Simple Steps to Never Fall in Love With Jerks

You’re a great person, and you deserve a great partner.

Still, you experience this strange phenomenon when you’re in love. It’s like when you receive a Christmas gift: you feel the euphoria of having a new toy, and nothing else matters. They become the center of your life and your happiness.

Suddenly, your reason doesn’t matter anymore.

You know you deserve more, but it doesn’t matter. You’re a fighter, willing to do whatever it takes to find true love, even if that means helping your partner become a better person. How romantic is that?

It’s not romantic at all. This mindset is far from romantic.

When you accept less than you deserve, you lower your standards.

Next thing you know, you’re crying over an average-looking man who has a boring job and barely bothers to text you. This person hasn’t done the bare minimum to be with you, and you still suffer for them.

If this scenario sounds familiar to you, I have good news.

The only person who can determine your value is yourself. So if you want to stop attracting assholes, you’re the only person who can change that.

Here’s how to keep your standards high:

Learn what you want.

The funny thing about standards is that they’re different for each person. What you want is not the same as what your best friend wants. So you have to figure out your expectations.

Many people forget to question what they truly want.

You’re told what to do since you were born: go to school, get a job, do sports, get married, and have children. When you grow up with a set of rules, you don’t have a reason to question them (especially when they work).

So you make life-changing decisions in automatic mode, without questioning.

When you don’t know what you want, you accept anything.

That’s why you accept less than you deserve. Since you don’t know what you’re looking for, you’ll take anything that sounds remotely good. Instead of creating your own, you take other people’s ideas of what is good.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

When you know what you want, you empower yourself to make better choices.

What to do:

You can’t raise your standards if you don’t know what you want. It sounds obvious, but people neglect this way too often.

Here are a few questions you have to answer before you find the right person:

Do you want a relationship, or would you rather stay single?

What are the qualities you want in a partner?

What type of relationship do you expect?

What is non-negotiable for you?

Do you want children?

These questions will tell you your values and expectations for yourself and your partner.

Separate the person from the behavior.

When you fall in love, you’re emotionally attached (duh!). That’s why people say, “love blinds you.” Your decisions are not impartial anymore: you’ll do anything to defend the person you like.

That’s how you ignore major red flags.

Here’s what happens when you ignore red flags: you send a message that you accept this behavior. Your partner won’t change with “the power of love” (this isn’t a Disney movie). The more you accept one behavior, the longer it’ll happen.

The fastest way to lower your standards is by ignoring red flags.

You have to spot red flags from the start. But you’re biased because you’re in love, so you have to be extra careful. You have to do your best to remain impartial.

Here’s how: separate the person from the attitude.

What to do:

When you’re in love, you’re biased. But when you remove your crush from the equation, you become less biased.

Don’t think of your crush; think of their attitudes.

Look at the difference:

“ Do I like Mark ?”: If you think this way, you’ll consider all the things you like about him: his smile, his kiss, and the butterflies in your stomach. In the beginning, the good things are stronger than the bad ones. So you’re more likely to forgive his actions.

?”: If you think this way, you’ll consider all the things you like about him: his smile, his kiss, and the butterflies in your stomach. In the beginning, the good things are stronger than the bad ones. So you’re more likely to forgive his actions. “Do I like a guy who doesn’t text me back?”: When you put his attitude in the center, you become more impartial. You don’t even think of him as a crush: would you like a friend who doesn’t text you back?

Separate yourself from the equation.

If you have trouble separating your crush from their actions, don’t worry! You can separate yourself from the equation.

When you think of yourself, you’re less critical. You’re willing to accept more shit from others. But when you think of someone you love in the same situation, the story changes.

Imagine your best friend is in the same situation as you.

Let’s say you’re dating a guy who is nice but rarely texts you back. You like him, but you’re confused because you don’t know what he expects from this relationship.

Now, imagine your best friend was dating a guy who acts the same. What would you tell them?

What to do:

When you think of someone you love, you become more critical. It’s not that you don’t love yourself, but this gives you a different perspective.

Here are a few questions to ask:

What type of partner does your best friend deserve?

What would make you mad at your best friend’s partner?

What advice would you give your best friend if they were in the same situation as you?

You should never adjust your standards to fit someone else. Love takes effort, but it shouldn’t hurt you. When you lower your standards, you lower your value. Next thing you know, you’re negotiating basic things.

But love blinds you, so you may not notice your low standards.

The best way to keep your standards high is by having an impartial perspective. You can either detach your crush from their actions or take yourself out of the equation. This way, you can make better decisions.

Still, none of this matters if you don’t know what you’re looking for. You can’t have high standards if you don’t know what you want. So before you judge others, establish your expectations.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock