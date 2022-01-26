4 Dangerous Comparisons About ‘Twin Flame’ Relationships

Does this sound familiar?

You’re met someone new. The energy between you is magnetic. It’s like you can read each other’s souls. You are perfectly in sync; you share the same likes, the same dislikes, the same everything. The more you get to know them, the more you’re convinced you’ve found “The One”. Any relationships you’ve had up to this point now pale in comparison as vanilla.

First, before we move forward, please let this stand as a trigger warning: I’m not trying to dismiss or disrespect anyone’s beliefs or experiences. As someone who once fell hook, line, and sinker into this phenomenon years ago for about a New York minute, I can see the attraction to it. It’s relatable thinking that Twin Flames really exist — if we just believe.

It’s romantic.

The stuff fairy-tales and happily-ever-afters are built upon.

But, the reality is fairy-tales don’t exist. And, happily-ever-afters are more about two people doing the grunt work in building a future together, which erases any romanticism.

To understand where I’m going with this, let’s start with a basic definition of a Twin Flame. There are dozens of websites available to dive deep into the Twin Flame experience. Because Twins are explained through a spiritual lens, any valid and reliable scientific research is lacking.

What we have available boils down to two opposing worldviews: those who believe in Twin Flames as, “two souls who share an energetic consciousness, who mirror each other and who’ve often experienced similar trauma; They are two parts of the same soul who split, then find each other through reunion, and reunite in love.”

Proponents of the Twin Flame community tend to misuse and overuse the Jungian concept of Synchronicity, which by its very definition is, “…the acausal connection of two or more psychic and physical phenomena”. “Syncs” within the concept of the Twin community are seen as intentional signs such as seeing 1–1–1–1 and equating it to your Twin thinking of you at that exact moment., or as a sign of “reunion” if in the Separation phase. Or, if a song comes on the radio that was symbolic of your relationship with your Twin, it’s supposedly a sign that they’re trying to connect with you or contact you.

These “syncs” are what can keep a person stuck; they chase their tail looking for the next sync or sign that their Twin is missing them, or trying to reach out to them, while often missing the Big Picture.

What is less understood is that Synchronicity is not recognized within the scientific community because it suggests the existence of non-quantifiable phenomena such as dreams, “signs”, and intuition, thus null and voiding it. Even Jung himself reportedly changed his definition of Synchronicity over the years, further removing it from validity.

On the flipside, are those who don’t believe in Twins. Opponents of Twin Flames often compare it to Limerance, first introduced by Dorothy Tennov in the ’70s, as an obsessive, all-encompassing emotional arousal based on the shininess, newness, and excitement of infatuation. Typically, limerance burns white hot early in the relationship and starts fizzling out soon afterward.

Which, if we dig a little deeper, sounds frightening similar to our modern-day definition of Idealization.

Aside from this similarity, the main problem is that the phenomenon of Twin Flames is a divided topic — you either believe, or you don’t. The very definitions and concepts themselves present things in Absolutes. There’s little wiggle room for shades of grey or alternative explanations that could be presented as a hybrid of both the Jungian collective unconscious and quantifiable, scientific evidence.

Even Tennov’s research was not without its opponents, with the main argument coming from those who never experienced limerance. In this vein, anyone who hadn’t felt these intense feelings, or hadn’t been in a relationship that triggered this type of “connection” couldn’t trust the opinions of those who had, nor rely on quantifiable explanations for these experiences, because they were lacking.

We now understand limerance as more of an acute, obsessive and unhealthy one-sided attachment to a person that may be treatable with behavioral interventions, or in educating a person on how fears of abandonment, rejection, or engulfment may come into play.

Scientifically speaking, there are four key terms associated with Twin Flames that can be explained by psychological theories— as little more than a rebranding of a narcissistic, and codependent relationship.

Chaser. In terms of Twin Flame definition(s), the “Chaser” is often identified as being more spiritually evolved than the “Runner” and sometimes as being chronologically older. Other common traits can include: a crushing, overwhelming heartbreak in missing the Runner who “ran”, from the relationship; a strong desire to overcome obstacles so they can be together with the Runner; dismissing or denying negative aspects of the relationship; and often feeling not “good enough” to be with their Twin, the Runner.

Psychologically speaking, we can compare a Chaser to someone who may have deep attachment wounds, or someone who may have survived severe abuse or abandonment early in life. Chasers can have abandonment and rejection wounds triggered that surface as a result of the Runner “running” from the relationship. If we dive even deeper, we may discover attachment trauma that can include an Anxious or Disorganized attachment style that surfaces due to the Runner leaving the relationship. We may also discover traits of Borderline Personality Disorder (feeling unworthy, or not good enough; trying to prevent perceived or actual abandonment; or obsessive thoughts or emotions surrounding someone who abused or abandoned them).

Runner. In terms of Twin Flame definition(s), the Runner is often identified as being spiritually “Unawakened”, and may be chronologically younger than the Chaser. Other common traits can include: feeling empty, incomplete, not knowing themselves, confusion, self-sabotaging behavior with an increase in bad habits or developing new unhealthy habits, and emotional immaturity. According to many Twin Flame blogs and websites, most Runners will “run” right to someone new, who was often waiting in the sidelines. However hopeful it may sound to read a blog that the Runner only “ran” because the love they felt for the Chaser was overwhelming and scared them, this mindset is often misguided and can breed false hope for the Chaser that the Runner actually loves them. Not to mention, it romanticizes infidelity and emotional unavailability by giving the Runner a hall-pass.

Psychologically speaking, “unawakened” is comparable to being emotionally avoidant and emotionally unavailable. We can compare a Runner as someone who also has similar deep attachment wounds as a Chaser. They too, have often experienced early trauma, as Chasers. Similarly, Runners also typically have attachment fears, however theirs are more closely associated with fears of engulfment — in fearing that they will be “seen” or judged in the relationship with the Chaser, so they “run”. If we dive even deeper, we may discover attachment trauma that can include an Avoidant or Disorganized attachment style that surfaces because of the Chaser wanting to elevate the relationship, or triggering their fears of engulfment. We may also discover traits of Narcissistic Personality Disorder (feeling empty, emotionally unavailable, feeling unworthy or not good enough, entitlement, and a lack of empathy).

Chaser/Runner Dynamic. In Twin Flame terms, this is what identifies the entire relationship between the Chaser and the Runner; one chases while one runs. And, it’s very common to see the roles flip and reverse. It is romanticized as a dance where both partners (or, exes if in Separation), are doing this unspoken dance that gives off subliminal messages to the other, keeping the dance in motion. It’s what identifies the Separation phase of the Twin relationship, where the Runner leaves, and is typically in a new relationship almost immediately, while the Chaser is left heartbroken.

Psychologically speaking, this represents a push-pull relationship identified by insecure attachment styles, fears of abandonment, one partner pulling towards while the other pushes away, emotional immaturity, and often, infidelity. These relationships are often riddled with abuse and trauma. Many, if not most Twins have their own individual abandonment and attachment wounds. And, if they haven’t taken the necessary time in therapy to unpack their wounds, they will replay in their intimate relationships.

What is typically seen is the Runner leaves — they abandon — their partner, often without a goodbye by “going ghost”. Many times the Runner already has someone on the side, whom they now immediately begin a relationship with, unbeknownst to the new partner. This dynamic is what often prompts the Chaser to take chase, by trying to pull the Runner back to them, while the Runner may try triangulating the new partner.

In Behavior Science we call this dynamic a dangerous mixture of both positive and negative intermittent reinforcement. The more the Chaser “chases”, the more at risk they are of being smeared, further abused, or pushing the Runner away. On the flip-side, if the Runner ran, looking at it terms of behavior alone, if they left then they aren’t worth chasing. Yet, many times the Runner actually wants the Chaser to take chase in order to feed their Ego, further reinforcing this toxic cycle. And, if the Chaser’s heart is on the line, all rationale is tossed out the window because they fear being abandoned while wanting to “save” the Runner, if nothing more, than from themselves.

Soul Shock. In Twin Flame terms, this is what the Chaser experiences when the Runner leaves. It’s defined as an overwhelming, gut-wrenching, and complete loss of the will to live. It is often triggered by the Runner’s abandonment; the longer the relationship and the closer the Chaser felt to the Runner, the more profound the Chaser’s Soul Shock can be. They may fall into a deep depression, contemplate suicide, ignore or refuse to see friends, refuse to leave the house, or stop caring for themselves. They may battle nightmares that are filled with images of the Runner, have trouble eating, or may lose excessive weight. According to the Twin community, Soul Shock is what kickstarts the Reunion phase because this is where the Chaser often stops chasing, and begins to pause; to reflect.

While Runners may experience Soul Shock, too, it shouldn’t be confused as some epiphany. More often than not, in psychological terms, the Runner experiencing Soul Shock hits an emotional growth spurt, and starts realizing their behavioral patterns and habits. If this is in Twin terms, this may be where they suggest the “reunion” as happening as a result of the Runner now being “awakened”. In psychological terms, if the Runner “awakens” and doesn’t bother healing themselves first before jumping into a relationship, nothing can really change.

The “Soul Shock” the Chaser experiences is what we commonly see as the trauma associated in narcissistic discards, and the significant pain that surrounds it. Many who experience narcissistic betrayal can wind up being diagnosed with PTSD, which has similar symptoms as the Twin “Soul Shock”.

Here’s the thing. Like I mentioned above, for a very short period of time, and after I experienced my own trauma, I considered the possibility of Twins as a “thing”. Now, many years and a few degrees later, and having had my own healing from the experience, I see things from a different lens. I see the parallels between the Twin dynamics and the reality of unhealthy relationships. I see how a Chaser can feel hopeless, heartbroken, and want more than anything to hit the replay button on the relationship.

I also see how the Runner acts/reacts in the Twin dynamic. I see how they are often “unawakened” (emotionally immature and unavailable), and I see how their behavior mirrors toxic patterns, including their inability to be alone, often with overlapping relationships, and self-serving agendas.

At the end of the day, we have to reach our own conclusions on whether we believe in Twins, or if we believe that we need to heal from a lesson we were handed, instead of being handed the fairy-tale.

I don’t want to see anyone holding out hope for someone that isn’t at a place of their own emotional growth or who has a pattern of abandoning relationships when things get too intimate, or trigger their own unhealed wounds. I don’t want to see anyone holding out hope that someone will come back, or thinking that person has had some epiphany or changed, without them having done their own inner child healing.

After all, fairy-tales don’t exist…

