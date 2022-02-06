Straight Talk About Sexual Harassment [Video]

.
This program encourages viewers to reflect on the cultural messages that have shaped their own attitudes, beliefs, and behaviors about sexual harassment. Viewers learn that harassment is a symptom of someone misusing power and that harassment can take different forms, including touching and groping, name calling and rumors, and harassment on social media. Viewers hear first-hand accounts from victims of harassment and from people who are trying to change the culture that encourages harassment. It arms young viewers with the knowledge and skills they need to engage in healthy relationships.
