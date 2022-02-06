Get Daily Email
Straight Talk About Sexual Harassment [Video]

Harassment is a symptom of someone misusing power and that harassment can take different forms, including touching and groping, name calling and rumors, and harassment on social media.

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

This program encourages viewers to reflect on the cultural messages that have shaped their own attitudes, beliefs, and behaviors about sexual harassment. Viewers learn that harassment is a symptom of someone misusing power and that harassment can take different forms, including touching and groping, name calling and rumors, and harassment on social media. Viewers hear first-hand accounts from victims of harassment and from people who are trying to change the culture that encourages harassment. It arms young viewers with the knowledge and skills they need to engage in healthy relationships.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
I couldn’t get this person to leave me
00:04
alone just with the name-calling just
00:06
with the stocking it’s almost like they
00:08
think that women are made to serve them
00:10
he was abusing his power and it didn’t
00:13
matter how well I knew him or how I felt
00:15
about him it just wasn’t okay and it
00:17
does make me really anxious because I
00:19
feel like I don’t have control over it
00:21
it was you know calling me queer and
00:24
that sort of things I think we need to
00:26
be teaching kids to think about how
00:28
their words make others feel my advice
00:30
to people who have been harassed is to
00:34
speak up to talk to somebody and to tell
00:37
your story you don’t realize how much it
00:39
affects you until you talk about it
00:41
because we never talk about
00:44
[Music]
00:50
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About Human Relations Media

Human Relations Media is one of the leading K-12 publishers of supplemental educational products in the United States specializing in video-based programs in a variety of subject areas including Health, Drug Education, Career Education, Science, Math and Language Arts.

The company was founded in 1976 by its current CEO, Anson Schloat. A typical HRM product is a 25 minute video accompanied by a teacher's resource book that includes a summary of the program, learning objectives, student activities and handouts, fact sheets and other student materials that add depth to the learning experience.

HRM also publishes several comprehensive video based curriculums called Curriculums in a Box that include several videos and hundreds of pages of activities. We also publish DVD's, workbooks, CD-ROMS and folding displays. Over the years Human Relations Media has achieved an outstanding record of developing the highest quality products available in the education market.

