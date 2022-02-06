Straight Talk About Sexual Harassment [Video]

.

This program encourages viewers to reflect on the cultural messages that have shaped their own attitudes, beliefs, and behaviors about sexual harassment. Viewers learn that harassment is a symptom of someone misusing power and that harassment can take different forms, including touching and groping, name calling and rumors, and harassment on social media. Viewers hear first-hand accounts from victims of harassment and from people who are trying to change the culture that encourages harassment. It arms young viewers with the knowledge and skills they need to engage in healthy relationships.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00 I couldn’t get this person to leave me

00:04 alone just with the name-calling just

00:06 with the stocking it’s almost like they

00:08 think that women are made to serve them

00:10 he was abusing his power and it didn’t

00:13 matter how well I knew him or how I felt

00:15 about him it just wasn’t okay and it

00:17 does make me really anxious because I

00:19 feel like I don’t have control over it

00:21 it was you know calling me queer and

00:24 that sort of things I think we need to

00:26 be teaching kids to think about how

00:28 their words make others feel my advice

00:30 to people who have been harassed is to

00:34 speak up to talk to somebody and to tell

00:37 your story you don’t realize how much it

00:39 affects you until you talk about it

00:41 because we never talk about

00:44 [Music]

00:50 you

