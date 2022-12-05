5 Signs Your Partner Is Using Facebook or Instagram to Cheat On You

When you expose such a large parts of your life to the public, you put yourself and your spouse in a position where they could be asked some extremely challenging questions.

Should you tag them in the new snapshot that you can’t wait to share on your social media account? When should you make a change to the status of your relationship on Facebook? Will it give the impression that you are overly possessive if you like and/or comment on all of their Instagram posts?

In addition to this, the fact that you are connected to one another through social media implies that you have to navigate through a number of murky situations.

It is becoming increasingly frequent to question, in particular, whether or not the love partner in your life is snooping around on the profiles of other people. And if they are, are they simply looking and being friendly with them, are they attempting to pick them up, or are they cheating on you actively?

Because let’s face it: Facebook and Instagram are fantastic tools, not only for staying in touch with people you already know, but also for meeting new people you may connect with — and this includes the possibility of other people that your partner might find desirable. Yikes!

It’s important to keep in mind that it’s best not to immediately draw any conclusions about your partner’s infidelity based on what you find on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, or any other platform for that matter.

If you notice any or all of the behaviors described below, in addition to the fact that your intuition is telling you something isn’t right, don’t use them as ammunition to jump down their throat. Instead, utilize your gut instinct to determine whether or not something is off. Use your observations as examples to initiate a discourse about, and then ask questions about, the topic.

What happens if you don’t get a straightforward response? You’ve got it right there in that very sentence. It is possible that you should go ahead and change your relationship status to “single” right away.

Here are five warning indications that your boyfriend is cheating on you with someone else on Facebook, Instagram, or another social media platform.

1. They will not accept your request to be their friend on Facebook and they will not follow you back on Instagram.

Oh, wait, what? It’s a little strange if you’re an official couple but you don’t have any friends in common on Facebook, but it’s not the end of the world. If the two of you have always been in agreement over this matter, then everything is good to go.

But if you’ve been trying to add them as a friend for a few months and they’ve either blocked you or ignored your requests, you need to ask yourself why you want to be with someone who can’t fulfill such a basic request.

2. They seem to be unable to put their phone down for any reason.

3. Even though you are linked with someone on Facebook and Instagram, you are unable to view everything that person posts.

The privacy settings on both Facebook and Instagram allow you to customize your profile as well as what is available on each of your posts and to whom it is viewable. You have the option of making each and every one of your posts either public or private, as well as restricting access to some of your postings to only particular groups or a predetermined list of close friends.

For instance, you might have a list of best friends who have access to everything, but your coworkers might be on a another list that doesn’t include certain items like keg stand images from 2007 and so on. You can bet your bottom dollar that if your partner wants to keep something from you, they will adjust these settings so that they can get what they want out of them.

It’s also not a good indicator if they don’t have any pictures of the two of you together that their friends can see, and if they never accept any of your requests to tag them in pictures that you post online. They ought to be pleased to brag about you to others.

4. They are particularly active in responding to the posts of other users.

If someone likes and/or comments on every single status update and photo that a certain non-celebrity posts on Facebook or Instagram, you should immediately start raising your eyebrows and tuning your antennae. This is especially the case if they never like anything you post or any photographs you upload.

5. They put on a shady performance while their computer is within close proximity to you.

It is inappropriate for you to inquire about someone’s Facebook password or make an attempt to deduce it. Because it is a personal account, they have the right to their own privacy, just as you have when it comes to your own account.

However, if you are sitting next to them and they instantly hide their phone, slam their laptop down anytime you look their way, or stand in a place where you might be able to see the screen, you have the right to start asking them some questions about what they are doing.

