The Power of Being Intentionally Single

I don’t want to be the other half of your soul, I want to be the one who reminds you that you’re already whole.

You shouldn’t need a significant other to feel like you are whole and complete. As a 17-year-old girl with zero relationship experience, this is something I have to remind myself of more often than I care to admit.

I’m not someone who cares about my image on social media, but these days a lot of people, including celebrities, flaunt their relationships on Instagram, etc. This makes it difficult for me to accept the fact that I don’t have a significant other. Once I decided to use my extra time to my advantage, I found true contentment and my whole mindset changed.

I’ve been single for my whole life, and I’ve found that it’s actually worked in my favour. I get to decide who I want to be and discover the amazing qualities that I could bring to future relationships. I know people who have spent the majority of their teenage years in a relationship, and once they come out on the other side, they don’t know who they are. They don’t know how to spend time with themselves, because instead of putting valuable time and energy into growth, learning, and fun, they put it into making someone else happy. After these relationships end, they find themselves searching for another one, for something to fill that void.

Don’t get me wrong, I love love. I really do. Sometimes young love works. For example, my cousin and her boyfriend are nearly 30 and have been together since they were 16. This is because they managed to get it right. Get the balance right. They spent a healthy amount of time together while also developing and nurturing important friendships, hobbies, schoolwork, and personal values.

Unfortunately, the likelihood of having this kind of relationship is very slim. Today, only 2% of people marry their high school sweetheart. It makes sense. How could you think that someone from your hometown is your soulmate when there are seven billion people in the world?

Spending the majority of my teenage years single has given me the priceless gift of time. I have time and energy to better myself, physically, emotionally, and spiritually. I have time to develop new hobbies, focus on school, and work towards my dream career, and I have time to write.

I have time to cultivate beautiful and meaningful friendships.

Find your bridesmaids first, then your groom.

I know my worth, and I enjoy spending time with myself. At this point in my life, having a boyfriend would simply be an added plus.

Changing your mindset from being alone to being intentionally single could be one of the best things you’ll ever do for yourself.

When you’re intentionally single, you don’t chase love, you embody it, and as a result, it comes to you. The Law of Attraction basically states that your thoughts create your reality. Therefore, if you complain about your single status, you’re doing yourself a huge injustice.

Love comes in many forms. Having a significant other is not the only way to feel the emotion of love. Love is everywhere. It’s in your relationships with your family, your friends, your pets, and most importantly, it’s in your relationship with yourself. If you look out for it, love shows up in the simplest and most unexpected places.

The same goes for happiness. We always say we’ll be happy once we get that one thing that we can’t stop thinking about. But we never address the fact that once we get that thing, it’s straight onto the next. This mindset is dangerous when you’re looking for a relationship. It sets your expectations too high and ultimately puts pressure on the other person, which is definitely not what you want.

The cold, hard truth is that it’s simply not somebody else’s responsibility to make you happy. It’s not their responsibility to step into your life and bring with them all the joy you will ever need. That’s not how relationships work. It should be mutually beneficial.

You can’t expect your partner to eat healthily and workout if you don’t do that yourself. You can’t expect them to nourish their mind and be knowledgeable on current affairs if you don’t make an effort to do that yourself. That’s why the time you spend being intentionally single is so useful for becoming the kind of person that you would want to date.

If you’re expecting another person to bring you happiness, then you must also bring happiness to them. If you don’t already feel whole and complete by yourself, your relationship will reflect that. A person who can’t stand on their own two feet, look after themselves, and find happiness on their own isn’t desirable.

Think about it — you can’t wait until you’re in a relationship to be happy. Nobody’s going to find it attractive if you’re moping around feeling sorry for yourself. Self-love is so much more important and sustainable than finding someone to give you love.

If you have the idea that going into a relationship is going to give you something that you don’t already have, you are sorely mistaken.

I definitely go through phases of feeling lonely or less-than due to my lack of relationship experience. I’m human. I see couple pictures on Pinterest and say to myself, “I want that”. But overall, I live each day without needing somebody to tell me that I’m beautiful, funny, or smart because I already know.

It’s flattering when somebody you like tells you these things, but that’s all it should be. You should know deep down in your soul how amazing you are. We all bring something so so unique to the world and being intentionally single is such a good time to harness your time and energy and put it into becoming the best version of yourself that you can be.

Photo credit: by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash