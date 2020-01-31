The Making of an Erotic Massage Therapist Pt 12

—

I was recently asked why I use the word ‘erotic’ and not ‘tantric’.

Every word has connotations, meanings, which are different in different parts of the world.

They’re also different internally, meaning different things to us individually. And that can change over time, and with the experiences we have, and as our understanding of who we are and what we do, how we express ourselves changes.

I shared recently that I spent time at The Love Sex Expo giving presentations and massage demonstrations.

Something quite deep struck me during this.

I’m not strictly anything.

I’m not strictly Tantric.

I’m not strictly Taoist.

I’m not strictly erotic.

I’m not strictly sexual.

I’m not strictly orgasmic.

I’m not strictly spiritual.

I’m not strictly anything.

There are elements of these in my work, as there are elements of many healing modalities, philosophies, ideas and practices.

For a long time I never really felt part of any particular group or movement and wanted that so much.

And for the first time I felt the freedom of possibility in acknowledging myself on this journey.

As I go deeper into learning, deeper into energy, deeper into experience something emerges into a framework that was there for a long time.

About 5 years ago I started a new phase of my journey and called it Eros Life.

A Life of Eros.

For me Eros is the heart.

For me Eros is vitality.

For me Eros is sensuality.

For me Eros is sexuality.

For me Eros is energy.

The Erotic is all of these and Mystery.

As I go deeper, the massage, and healing practices that emerge are more than one thing.

They’re fluid.

They’re about connection and presence.

They’re about laying my hands on your body, feeling you, feeling your skin, your muscles, your bones, your joints, your blood.

Feeling what’s beneath that, what’s inside that.

And allowing my hands to move.

Each experience is different.

We learn technique, we learn anatomy, we learn energy, we learn about the body, we learn these to transcend them.

We learn so that all of these may come together in the heart.

We learn so all of these may come together in the moment.

We learn so we may go beyond the limitations of technique, into connection.

We learn so that from a place of stillness within, something flows from a deeper place.

It’s not about discarding the techniques we’ve learned, there’s too much wisdom, too much knowledge, too much experience too much efficacy to do that.

There are some things I do that I do exactly the way I’ve learned them. They work, they do amazing things.

It’s about not getting stuck in any dogma.

It’s about creating, from the heart.

Expanding on the learning.

And in the moment of my hands on your body, in the stillness, in the connection, allowing something to flow.

And in that moment, such possibility.

