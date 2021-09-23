The Psychology Behind Control Issues

One can choose to go back toward safety or forward toward growth. Growth must be chosen again and again; fear must be overcome again and again.

— Abraham Maslow

At its most basic definition, a need for control is based on a fear of losing control.

We can probably all name at least one person who fits this bill. They may struggle following their friend’s lead. They may refuse to accept their part in a relationship ending, choosing instead to blame their ex. They may become defiant if their boss asks them to do a monthly expense report in the way in which they asked for it. Or, you may be nodding along, and see these behaviors and traits in yourself.

While we all have some level of control (or even “over-control”) in our lives, it’s important to decipher between someone who falls a little on the obsessive-compulsive side of wanting things orderly and neat in their lives, and those who overstep a person’s personal space or boundaries in order to achieve this.

There’s a difference between having a solid sense of control, and living so tightly within the confines of our self-imposed box that we wind up inadvertently losing control. Ironically, the more we try to control for everything and everyone in our lives, the faster control seems to slip through our fingers.

Theorists have discussed how, when, where, and most importantly — why — control issues can crop up in our lives. Behaviorists like Bandura (1997) argue that self-efficacy and a need to feel confident and competent in our lives is what fosters a healthy sense of control. In this respect, it’s not so much the skills or the know-how that we wrack up, but how we feel about ourselves in the process that helps boost our sense of control over our lives. When self-efficacy is high, the need for control is low.

On the flip-side, unmet needs can fall in line with how much a person may struggle with control issues. Since our safety needs are foundational in how we approach ourselves and our relationships, when safety needs go awry, so can a need for control.

In Maslow’s quote above, he refers to how our unmet needs — which include a need for safety — may have us reverting back to what we confuse with familiar, as being “safe” — toxic childhood conditioning, or cycling through unhealthy relationships, while avoiding our own growth in the process.

Here are 5 common behaviors based on control, and what they really mean….

…

What It Looks Like vs. What It Is

1. What it looks like: Ultimatums.

Years ago, I was in a very immature relationship. I was young and naive about matters of the heart. I recall my partner telling me at the outset of our relationship that, …”If I ever left them, they would never be back.” I did my damndest to uphold their wishes and held the relationship in the highest regard. Yet, I began noticing that the harder I tried to stay..the harder they tried to push me into leaving. It became this passive-aggressive game of covert manipulation, boundary-crossing, and upping the ante in their own self-sabotage. I realized only too late that the relationship was based on a toxic ultimatum — a challenge — and not authentic love.

What it is: Fear of abandonment. When we’re smack-dab in this type of unhealthy situation, we’re probably wearing blinders, aren’t aware of our own behavior, and aren’t watching for agendas from our S.O.

Looking back on this situation, I see the red flags I overlooked, and the challenges that were mistaken for authentic connection. I now see that ultimatums are based on unmet needs; in this case, unmet safety needs. When there’s an unmet need to feel safe and secure in our relationships, the flip-side is that we usually develop a fear of abandonment from not having had these needs met earlier.

In emotionally immature relationships, we can easily misinterpret challenges and ultimatums as love, instead of seeing them for what they are: an unmet need to feel safe and a fear of being left behind. In healthy adult relationships, we toss out ultimatums for self-disclosure and emotional vulnerability. While it’s more uncomfortable telling our partner if we battle a fear of abandonment, if the relationship is healthy, then partners are supporting each other, not playing games to test each other’s investment.

2. What it looks like: Jumping To Conclusions.

Jumping to conclusions can be as simple as getting triggered if someone cuts you off on the road, and you suddenly jump to a conclusion that that person is out to get you. When we jump to conclusions, we’re basically engaging in faulty thinking that boils down to making bold assumptions about a person, or a situation. For example, our S.O. may text us and say that they’re working late. If we’re prone to jumping to conclusions, we may automatically fall into the trap of thinking they’re lying, or creating scenarios in our mind that “validate” our assumptions, such as them having an affair.

The thing is, if we’re in the habit of jumping to conclusions, there’s a solid chance that our relationship history has been based on our assumptions coming true— we create a self-fulfilling prophecy. We can find ourselves attracting, and being attracted to, partners that trigger our unhealed wounds.

If we have a history of being with unfaithful partners, then receiving a text that our S.O. is staying late at work may trigger these old wounds. If we have a history of being involved with emotionally unavailable partners, then receiving that type of text may trigger feelings that they aren’t invested in us or that they’re trying to avoid emotional intimacy.

What it is: Trust Issues. Having the ability to trust others and ourselves should be taught in childhood. When what our caregivers say and what they do adds up, we learn consistency and trust. When we can turn to our caregivers for advice, comfort and emotional support, we learn that they’re reliable and trust them.

On the flip-side, if hypocrisy is taught as normal where our caregivers are saying one thing while doing another, or they prove inconsistent or unreliable, trust issues are created. In our adult relationships, trust issues can show up as building emotional walls, looking for agendas, or jumping to conclusion. where unmet needs are now triggered.

Jumping to conclusions is based on self-preservation and nihilistic thinking. It becomes a circular habit of being unwilling or unable to trust, while adding a few more bricks to our emotional wall.

3. What it looks like: Micromanaging As “Loving”.

Micromanaging is based on control, but the underlying reasons for micromanaging your S.O. are based on losing control. When micromanaging is in play, it may look like your partner is casually encouraging or motivating you, but it’s based on getting you to continue doing what they want you to do.

This type of covert manipulation may be based on your performance — working at a job they encouraged you to get, doing another set at gym, or being indifferent towards the things you’re passionate about as a way to capitalize on their passions. It may be based on time spent together, such as putting what they want to do before your wants, or it may be based on giving advice, suggestions or comments to tip the scales in their favor.

What it is: Fear of engulfment. A fear of engulfment is the flip-side of a fear of abandonment. They’re two sides of the same coin. Engulfment is based on feeling emotionally overwhelmed when vulnerable feelings or experiences are on the line. Some people may say they feel like they’re “disappearing” “trapped”, or “suffocated” in the relationship. Underneath the overt behavior, are unmet safety needs.

To try and counteract feeling engulfed, relationships remain shallow, and often based on “making suggestions” to continue keeping things in emotional check and having control over the situation. Engulfment is based on feeling unsafe, an inability to authentically trust or open up with their partner, and a fear of being seen as damaged or judged.

4. What it looks like: Emotional Avoidance.

Both emotional avoidance and engulfment can walk hand-in-hand, yet emotional avoidance can look different. Emotional avoidance is based on passivity — it’s not as overt as engulfment. Typically, good times, superficial investment and sex replace authentic emotional connection. Sex is often used to replace intimacy, and it may be kept kinky, or where BDSM or other emotionally distant forms of physical connection replace emotional investment.

Equally common is toxic positivity where “being happy” at all costs overshadows true depth and breadth of emotion. Because some emotions are considered more vulnerable such as fears, jealousy, depression/sadness, and love, being “happy” and shallow emotional investment replace authentic connection by controlling what feelings get attention.

What it is: Fear of not being seen or heard. A fear of not being seen or heard begins in childhood, usually from a negligent upbringing where a kid went unseen, or their emotions, feelings or what they had to say went unnoticed or ignored. Kids who grow up in these conditions learn to shut up, and put up. They may be teased or shamed by older siblings and told to suck up their feelings, and they quickly learn that the only approved emotion is to be “happy”.

Thus, toxic positivity is learned and replaces true emotional depth, which creates a person who’s out of touch with their own emotions and the emotions of others. Because vulnerable emotions trigger their own core wounds and unprocessed pain, relationships are controlled by keeping things based on toxic positivity and avoidance of authentic emotion.

5. What it looks like: Manipulation Through Idealization.

Anyone who’s experienced being placed up on a pedestal, knows the inevitable shitshow that follows. Idealization feels amazing when you’re being told the best time of their life has been with you by their side, that you’re a queen/king they adore, or when your S.O. is bending over backwards to please you.

What is lesser known about idealization is that it’s a two-way street. While your unmet needs are being tapped into, they’re having their own unmet needs bandaided, too. For example, if you have an unmet need to feel safe, they may promise that they’re not going anywhere or that they’ll always be there to protect you. They may hold your hand in bed at night, or buy you a new house alarm to boost feeling safe and trusting them. However, if what is said or done is being based on idealization instead of authenticity, once devaluation is in play, you may be nonchalantly discarded where you’re being told one thing, while they do another.

What it is: People-pleasing. Because idealization is a two-way street, while your unmet needs are being stroked, so are theirs. In this respect, idealization actually serves as people-pleasing behavior. When a person’s behavior is based on people-pleasing, it’s not coming from a place of authenticity or altruism, but is based on their own unmet needs. People-pleasers use kindness, or supportive behavior as a way of validating themselves through others.

Many battle a shaky and unstable sense of self which can trigger fears of abandonment, rejection or feeling unsafe. So, by pleasing others, the underlying focus is to help themselves feel valued and less insecure.

Understandably, we can’t make bold assumptions that every relationship is going to fall in line with these patterns of behavior. Some will. Some won’t. More important, is if you notice that these or similar types of patterns seem to keep cropping up in your intimate relationships, they’re worthy of deeper exploration. Many times, our unmet basic needs become the overarching theme for how we engage in our relationships.

“What is necessary to change a person is to change his awareness of himself.” — Abraham Maslow

…

—

