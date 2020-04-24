Creating These 3 Lists Can Help Manifest Your Perfect Match

Hey, fellow single people — how are you all doing out there during this pandemic? For myself, it can be particularly lonely not to be able to cuddle up over Netflix and take-out with someone I love.

That said, I have stayed quite busy running my business and staying connected to others as best I can. I have utilized any free time wisely for self-care — lots of walking, a new skincare routine, and genuinely meditating on what I want my post-COVID social life to resemble. There’s very little time to mope.

While it might seem like today’s circumstances are not favorable to manifesting enduring love, anything that appears to be a setback can also be an excellent opportunity to launch progress.

Since it’s difficult or impossible for singles to date right now, why not take this unique moment in time to pause and ask yourself three questions —

What would my life look like if I didn’t settle for just okay, but set intentions for magical love?

What does my ideal partnership even look like?

And, what can I do to attract this type of person into my life?

Setting intentions for magic

Since I have a bit more free time right now with a relatively empty social calendar, I recently sat down and created three lists on my phone. I figured there was nothing to lose except about 15 minutes of my life. I’m treating this as a sort of fun experiment in manifestation.

I believe that our thoughts can create our reality — just look at a person who is continuously complaining and bitter about life. Do they have a positive perception of reality? Will that person be more or less likely to attract true love into his or her life? And even if so — will they be able to sustain a healthy partnership?

The three lists I created comprise the following:

What I want in a partner What I have to offer a partner What I still need to work on to manifest and maintain lasting love

List 1 — What do you want in a partner

Start with the list in which you dream big. List every detail that is a must in your ideal relationship. My list contained exactly 20 qualities I’d love in a partner, ranging from attractiveness to intelligence and everything in between. Your first list may vary in length, but your second list should match this number in quantity, for the sake of balance.

You can be as specific as you want with your wants, but try to order the list in terms of priority. You’ll find as you are compiling the list that prioritization is a natural occurrence. The things that are crucial to you, your deal-breakers, will naturally fall at the top of the list.

Try not to associate this list with any specific person. That can lead to a lot of disappointment, so do your best to keep your focus on the qualities you want rather than any individual who may or may not possess them.

Try not to judge yourself or your desires. It’s okay to record anything — trust that you aren’t shallow or selfish. No one else ever has to see this list. You’re placing an order with the universe for your dream partner.

Visualize a general idea of what that person might look like, feel the feelings that he or she would inspire within you. See yourself with that human and allow yourself to dream.

Try to reject the mental script that says such a person does not exist. There are almost 8 billion people on the planet — don’t you think there’s at least some chance that someone with these exact characteristics is out there?

Keep the tone of the list positive and avoid writing the things you do not want in your partner. You can still use those thoughts, just reframe them in terms of what you DO want. Dream big and dare to hope.

List 2 — What can you offer to this person

A fantastic partnership is not just about finding the right person, but being the right person. If you are going to place this request for an ideal match, think about what you can bring to the table. After creating your first list, make a list of equal length stating what you have to offer in a relationship. Be confident and honestly showcase what you love about yourself.

Talk yourself up! How do you express love? Are you a fantastic communicator? An attentive lover? Do you have any life circumstances that would enhance a partnership?

I’ll admit that the final item on my list was “lots of baked goods.” It amuses me that owning a bakery has been attractive to the people I’ve dated, but hey, I’ll use what I’ve got.

When creating this list, think of it in terms of interviewing for a job. Showcase your strengths and all of the fantastic ways you would love this human being. Allow yourself to feel what that would feel like to devote your energy to him or her.

If you get stuck or are having a tough time with positive self-talk, you can ask a trusted friend to share a few things they admire about you. Don’t feel bad about asking them — most people who love you will jump at the chance to tell you what makes you unique. Sometimes it’s difficult to believe them, but trust that you are worthy of the love you want to manifest.

List 3 — What you need to work on to get there

So we first dreamed big, and then deemed ourselves worthy of this breathtaking love. We felt all of the beautiful emotions that this ideal relationship would inspire. The first two lists are a fantastic place to start — and List 3 is where we can apply ourselves to achieving the proper energy to attract the right partnership.

Unfortunately, we don’t get to control the timing on when this may come together. Sometimes a person may seem perfect, but the timing is anything but ideal. We can still keep our intentions high for this match, staying open to whatever comes our way, without actively trying to control the circumstances in which it might happen.

What we CAN control is continuing to work on developing the great qualities recorded in the second list. Examine previous relationships and where things may have fallen short. The problematic thing here is to parse out what part of those situations fell under your control.

As an example, I have issues around feeling a lack of respect in relationships, yet I have consistently had trouble stating and maintaining personal boundaries. Treating someone with disrespect is not something List #1 Guy would do, but also, List #2 Me has healthy boundaries and knows her worth. List #3 keeps me accountable by saying, “I will work on setting and keeping boundaries with others and myself.”

List #3 will probably look a bit unflinching, perhaps even self-critical, but this is where the magic can happen. As you work on this list, tell yourself you are completely capable of achieving any change you want to make in your life.

It may require time and effort, but the process of transforming your life helps you fall in love with yourself. From that high vibration of self-love, attracting your perfect match is effortless.

You will radiate peace, joy, and confidence, and that person will draw to you like a magnet. And within this mindset, you’ll be ideally positioned to appreciate what you once deemed nearly impossible to find.

You have your lists, now what?

All experiments start with data, and now you have it. You’ve set intentions for what you want to attract, detailed what you can offer, and challenged yourself as to how you’ll continue to work to live as the best version of yourself.

If you live alone, feel free to post those lists and look at them daily (it might feel weird if you have a roommate, but hey, might be a fun exercise to do together!)

If you don’t print them, you can check out your lists regularly on your phone or computer. The idea is that you don’t want to lower your standards of what you are worthy of receiving.

To successfully manifest, three things must occur:

Set the intention — your three lists Feel the emotion — step into how great this love would feel Let go of how it happens — this is the “easier said than done” part.

Surrender is by far the most challenging part of achieving our dreams, yet I’ve found that it is the single most effective way to do so. We can only control so much, but by setting high intentions and then living our best lives, we attract mindblowing opportunities.

Find your passions and pursue them. Treat others with kindness and respect. And live your life with unapologetic gusto! Every day we get the chance to transform into our highest and best self.

The universe loves to take us by surprise — you never know where that 1 in a billion love might be hiding. Chances are, he or she has a list that looks a lot like yours, and is out there doing the work to be ready for you, too. This exercise takes just 15 minutes of your time but can lead to huge returns if you maintain faith in the process.

